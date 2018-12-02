Brooklyn Hasidic man punched in the head

(JTA) — An unidentified man ran up to a group of Hasidic Jewish men and punched one in the head.

The victim, who like the others with whom he was standing was wearing a shtreimel, a fur hat worn by some Hasidic Jewish men, fell forward as the assailant ran away.

At least two men chased the assailant and, according to the local NBC News affiliate, caught him, but could not find any police nearby and had to let him go. Friday evening’s incident was caught on surveillance camera.

It is the latest in a string of attacks on visibly Jewish men in the neighborhood in recent days.

Police are not investigating the Friday night incident as a hate crime, since the man did not use any anti-Semitic slurs of racial epithets.

Local children are afraid, a Jewish man told NBC.

Last week, two Orthodox Jewish boys were attacked in Brooklyn on the same day. And earlier this month , the NYPD circulated surveillance video of a group of preteens and teens that it says has carried out a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn, including throwing a metal pipe through the window of a synagogue, pushing a 10-year-old Hasidic girl and knocking the hat off a 14-year-old Hasidic boy.

Last month, two Orthodox Jewish men were beaten in Brooklyn in two days.