Jared Kushner, in Buenos Aires for G20, pays tribute to victims of AMIA Jewish center attack

BUENOS AIRES (JTA) — White House senior adviser Jared Kushner paid tribute to the victims of 1994 attack on AMIA, Buenos Aires Jewish center.

Kushner, the Jewish son-in-law of President Donald Trump, is part of the US delegation to the G20 summit. He went to the rebuilt headquarters of the building out of which operates the AMIA; the Jewish political umbrella DAIA; and the Argentina Zionist Organization. The building was destroyed by a car bomb in a suicide attack that killed 85 and injured more than two hundred.

Kushner was received by AMIA President Agustin Zbar, who thanked the U.S. for its commitment to the AMIA victims and the positions it has taken against Iran. According to Argentina’s justice department, Iran and Hezbollah are linked to the attack and also are responsible for a previous attack, in 1992, against the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29.

Earlier this year, Argentina froze the assets of a suspected Hezbollah fundraising network. Suspected Hezbollah operative Assad Ahmad Barakat was subsequently arrested near Brazil’s border with Argentina and Paraguay.

The 13th meeting of the international forum of 20 countries met this weekend in Buenos Aires — the first G20 summit to be hosted in South America.

The G20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Israel is among the providers of cyber defense and cybersecurity to the meeting.