Netanyahu flies to Brussels to meet Pompeo

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is flying to Brussels for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Monday evening meeting was announced in a statement from the Prime Minister’s on Monday morning. According to the statement the meeting had been set last week and was to be held on Wednesday, but had to be moved up so that Pompeo could return to the United States for the funeral of former President George W. Bush.

The statement noted that Netanyahu would be accompanied by Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat, and Military Secretary, Brig.-Gen. Avi Blot. It said the leaders would discuss “regional developments.”

Pompeo is in Brussels for a NATO meeting of foreign ministers. Netanyahu is scheduled to return to Israel immediately following the meeting.

Unnamed sources in the Prime Minister’s Office told the Yisrael Hayom newspaper that the meeting is “important,” though they did not indicate what specifically the leaders would discuss.