3 large swastikas spray-painted in Brooklyn neighborhood

(JTA) — At least three large swastikas were spray-painted in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Swastika graffiti has been found several times in Greenpoint in recent years, according to the Greenpoint Post.

Brooklyn has seen a string of attacks on visibly Jewish men in recent days.

The swastikas discovered Monday were painted within a block of each other. Two were accompanied by the letters “WP,” which stands for White Power.

Two of the swastikas later were crossed out with red paint and the words “No Hate” spray-painted beside them.