(JTA) — Allen Fagin, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, was appointed to the Transition Committee for New York state’s attorney general-elect, Letitia James.

The committee, made up of 36 experts in law, academia and government from throughout the state, are charged with helping to identify strong candidates for positions with, and establish policy recommendations for, the Attorney General’s Office.

Fagin is the former chairman of the prominent law firm Proskauer Rose LLP.