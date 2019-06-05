This Yiddish word kicked off the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

This story originally appeared on Kveller.

It’s Yiddish for the win at the Scripps National Spelling Bee!

OK, not quite, but last week, when the first rounds of the finals kicked off, the word “Yiddishkeit” nearly stumped contestant No. 5, Rishik Gandshari from San Jose, California.

The seventh-grader didn’t quite know what to make of the quintessentially Jewish word, which the contest defined as “a Jewish way of life.” After asking what the language of origin of the word was, and receiving the answer “Yiddish,” Rishik chuckled nervously: “I don’t know what I expected.” (He’s smart and funny!)

On Twitter, avid Bee watchers (you know who you are!) were stunned as well by the challenging first word, which, let’s face it, not many 12-year-olds, Jewish or otherwise, are familiar with.

"Yiddishkeit. Can I have the language of origin?" "It's from Yiddish." "I don't know what I expected…"#SpellingBee pic.twitter.com/un1GEUjcOF — Jewish Tweets (@JewishTweets) May 30, 2019

First word this morning was “Yiddishkeit” It would have taken me out the game! 🤣 #SpellingBee @espn — Tivika L. Reed (@TivikaReed) May 30, 2019

I was warned that it gets tougher. The first word this morning: "Yiddishkeit"

🤯 #SpellingBee — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 30, 2019

But Rishik is a spelling bee veteran and a total pro — he made it all the way to the sixth round at last year’s competition, and was valiant about being eliminated. What a mensch! (Hey, spelling bee runner-people, maybe that’s a good word for next year?) Despite his initial hesitation, he managed to spell Yiddishkeit and ascend to the next round.

Twitter, of course, was very impressed (as were we):

This stone-faced assassin just nailed "Yiddishkeit" on the Spelling Bee. — NBA Finals.. yay. (@skwamus) May 30, 2019

A little kid at the #NationalSpellingBee just spelled "yiddishkeit?" Who in their right mind knew that was even a WORD? It looks like a bunch of letters that someone threw together and called it a word. — Chad Smith (@agricaster) May 30, 2019

Bizarrely, later in the afternoon, Rishik was dealt another Jewish word, this time a Hebrew one: In round 8, he also spelled the word “keriah,” the traditional Jewish mourning ritual of tearing one’s clothes.

Rishik (who earlier today spelled Yiddishkeit correctly) just had the word keriah, the Jewish mourning practice of tearing one's clothes. To learn more about this tradition, see our #Jewish Treat on the topic. https://t.co/kz76QBY30E #SpellingBee — Jewish Tweets (@JewishTweets) May 30, 2019

This is quite an amazing feat because, according to FiveThirtyEight, Hebrew words have been the toughest words to spell at the competition, with more than half of them stumping contestants over the years. Looks like Rishik managed to avoid that fate!

A Yiddish word helped propel a contestant to the next round: Enya Hubers of Ontario, Canada, aced the spelling of “lekach,” the Ashkenazi honey cake served on Rosh Hashanah. What a sweet victory, and mazel tov to both of these young pros!

Lekach is a honey cake often made around Rosh Hashana time to symbolize one's hope for a sweet new year. #SpellingBee #Yiddish pic.twitter.com/pPU6Q03LR0 — Jewish Tweets (@JewishTweets) May 30, 2019

Meanwhile, for the first time in the 92-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the competition named eight co-champions, including Rishik. The organizers ran out of words to challenge the finalists!