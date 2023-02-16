No indication that 2 shootings of Jewish men in Los Angeles were motivated by hate, police and Jewish leaders say

(JTA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has no evidence that two shootings of Jewish men this week were motivated by hate, though it is still investigating, a spokesperson told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

A statement Thursday morning from Los Angeles’ Jewish federation echoed that assessment, saying that “at this time there is no indication that either incident is a hate crime.”

People in Los Angeles and beyond had expressed fear after the shootings, which took place in and near Pico-Robertson, a Jewish neighborhood whose streets are dotted with synagogues, kosher restaurants and other Jewish establishments.

In the first incident, on Wednesday morning, a man in his 40s was the victim of a drive-by shooting. The shooting reportedly occurred after the victim exited morning prayer services, and police described the suspected shooter as an Asian man.

On Thursday morning, about half a mile away, another man in his 70s was shot by a man police described as a white male.

Both victims are in stable condition. Police are still searching for the suspects.

“We do not have any information that indicates a hate crime” in either incident, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Thursday. Lopez said police would be patrolling the area, and an officer at the Beverly Hills Police Department told JTA that it would be patrolling around Jewish institutions in its area as well. (Beverly Hills is a separate municipality within Los Angeles.)

In its statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles added that it “has been in touch with local law enforcement to make sure our Jewish community is being kept safe.”