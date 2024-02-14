Tom Suozzi beats Israeli-American Orthodox Jew Mazi Pilip in closely-watched NY congressional election

(New York Jewish Week) — Democrat Tom Suozzi beat Republican Mazi Pilip, an Israeli-American Orthodox Jew from Ethiopia, in an election to fill the New York congressional seat briefly held by George Santos.

The Democratic victory narrows the thin Republican majority in the House and returns Suozzi to a seat he held until he left Congress to run for governor in 2022. It was also a disappointment for Pilip. Her supporters hoped her service in the Israeli army, and story as an Ethiopian immigrant to Israel who then moved to the United States, would strike a chord for voters as Israel battles Hamas following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

But with nearly all votes in, Suozzi led Pilip 54% to 46%. A centrist, Suozzi had also touted his support for Israel and visited the country in December.

The race focused on immigration, with each candidate accusing the other of not being committed enough to securing the border. That issue has also divided Jewish groups.