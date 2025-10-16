Check out these fall Jewish school open houses in the New York area

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Choosing the right school for your child is one of the most meaningful decisions a parent can make. In the New York area, Jewish day schools and yeshivas offer options for every family — from rigorous dual curriculums to progressive programs open to families with all kinds of Jewish backgrounds. Together, these schools reflect the diversity and vitality of Jewish life in the city.

Admissions typically run from October through January, though deadlines vary. Most schools require an application, interview, school visit, and academic records — and demand can be high in some grades or neighborhoods. If you’re thinking about applying to Jewish day school for your child, start early, communicate with admissions offices, and check each school’s website for open house dates and application details.

Below, you’ll find a listing of dozens of Jewish schools available in the New York area, with direct links to school websites so you can learn more, understand their admissions process and plan to attend fall open houses.

As you plan your open house visits, consider attending these upcoming events from our partners first: Rodeph Sholom School, The Stanley I. Chera SAM School, and the Beit Rabban Day School.

Rodeph Sholom School

Rodeph Sholom School is an independent Jewish Day School serving students from Nursery through 8th Grade on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. As the only Reform Jewish day school in NYC, Rodeph Sholom provides opportunities for students to thrive personally, academically, and spiritually through academic rigor, joyful exploration, and an inclusive community where Jews from all backgrounds feel at home. The school’s three divisions — Early Childhood (Twos-Kindergarten), Elementary (1st-4th Grade), and Middle School (5th-8th Grade) — provide developmentally appropriate challenges while preserving the wonder of childhood. Guided by the values of Pursuit of Wholeness, Love of Learning (Limmud), Community (Kehilah), and Responsibility (Achrayut), the school develops each student’s intellectual curiosity and sense of responsibility.

Rodeph Sholom’s curriculum emphasizes informed choice and meaningful experiences rooted in tradition, identity, ethics, and critical thinking, fostering connections to Israel and commitments to justice and belonging. At Rodeph Sholom School, students discover their potential as learners, leaders, and engaged members of both Jewish and global communities.

For all tour and open house opportunities, visit: rodephsholomschool.org/admissions/#openhouse

Pre-K – 8th Grade Open House

Thursday, October 30, 2025

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

REGISTER



Twos and Threes Open House

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

9:00 am – 10:30 am

REGISTER

The Stanley I. Chera SAM School

The Stanley I. Chera SAM School is an innovative Jewish day school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, serving students from early childhood through middle school, with plans to expand into high school. At SAM, education is deeply personal, with small class sizes to ensure every child is known, supported, and challenged. The school’s integrated curriculum blends rigorous academics with rich Judaic studies, STEM, and the arts, creating a learning environment that is joyful, experiential, and meaningful. Students build resilience, creativity, and critical thinking through hands-on projects, fieldwork across New York City, and immersive arts experiences, from robotics to individual piano lessons. Rooted in Sephardic tradition and Torah values, SAM emphasizes community, character, and emotional well-being, helping children grow with confidence and compassion. Families experience a warm, close-knit community where children thrive, teachers inspire, and Jewish identity is nurtured for a lifelong love of learning.

Learn more at thesamschool.org

Open House

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

7:30 pm

7 East 96th Street

REGISTER

Beit Rabban Day School

Welcome to Beit Rabban Day School! Beit Rabban is an intentionally non-denominational, inclusive Jewish community on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, serving students in Nursery through Eighth Grade. The program fuses rigor with wonder to foster active learners who are adept critical thinkers, empowered Jews who possess the fluency, passion and skills to live rich Jewish lives, curious human beings who look at learning as a lifelong endeavor, and kind community members who care for themselves, their immediate communities, Israel and their world. At every stage – in preschool (Gan), elementary (Kevutzot), and middle school (Chativah) – Beit Rabban teaches students how to learn, and in doing so, cultivates in them the confidence, knowledge and desire to challenge themselves. So bring your beliefs, your practices and affiliations, your varied family structures. That strengthens the school community. In return, your children will experience deep, joyful learning and an anchoring sense of belonging — a foundation that will carry them through life.

Learn more at beitrabban.org

Open House

Thursday, November 20, 2025

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm (Doors open at 6:45pm)

REGISTER

In addition to the above open houses, you can explore our full listing of Jewish day schools throughout the five boroughs, Long Island, and Westchester to find the right school for your child. This guide is organized by location.

Bronx

Kinneret Day School

kinneretdayschool.org

Grades: K – 8

SAR Academy

saracademy.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Brooklyn

Be’er Hagolah Institute

beerhagolah.org

Grades Preschool – 12

Luria Academy of Brooklyn

luria-academy.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Magen David Yeshivah

mdyschool.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

The Senesh School

hannahsenesh.org

Grades: K – 8

Yeshivah of Flatbush

www.flatbush.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Manhattan

Beit Rabban Day School

beitrabban.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

The Heschel School

heschel.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Manhattan Day School

manhattanday.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Manhattan High School for Girls

manhattan-hs.org

Grades: 9 – 12

Rabbi Arthur Schneier Park East Day School

parkeastdayschool.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Ramaz

www.ramaz.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Rodeph Sholom School

www.rodephsholomschool.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Grades: Preschool – 8

The Shefa School

shefaschool.org

Grades: K – 8

The Stanley I. Chera SAM School

thesamschool.org

Grades: K – 8

Yeshiva University High School for Boys – MTA

yuhsb.org

Grades: 9 – 12



Queens

Queens Hebrew Academy (Solomon Schechter School of Queens)

sssq.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Yeshiva Har Torah

hartorah.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Yeshiva of Central Queens

ycqweb.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Yeshiva University High School for Girls

yuhsg.org

Grades: 9 – 12

Long Island

Hebrew Academy of Long Beach – HALB

halb.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Hebrew Academy of Nassau County – HANC

hanc.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway – HAFTR

haftr.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Long Island Hebrew Academy

lihagn.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Mercaz Academy

mercazacademy.org

Grades: Preschool – 6

North Shore Hebrew Academy

nsha.org

Grades: Preschool – 12

Solomon Schechter School of Long Island

schechterli.org

Grades: K – 12

Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island

ykli.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Westchester

The Leffel School

leffellschool.org

Grades: K – 12

Westchester Day School

westchesterday.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Westchester Hebrew High School

whhsny.org

Grades: 9 – 12

Westchester Torah Academy

westchesterta.org

Grades: Preschool – 8

Download a PDF version of this guide here.