Check out these fall Jewish school open houses in the New York area

Choosing the right school for your child is one of the most meaningful decisions a parent can make. In the New York area, Jewish day schools and yeshivas offer options for every family — from rigorous dual curriculums to progressive programs open to families with all kinds of Jewish backgrounds. Together, these schools reflect the diversity and vitality of Jewish life in the city.
Admissions typically run from October through January, though deadlines vary. Most schools require an application, interview, school visit, and academic records — and demand can be high in some grades or neighborhoods. If you’re thinking about applying to Jewish day school for your child, start early, communicate with admissions offices, and check each school’s website for open house dates and application details.
Below, you’ll find a listing of dozens of Jewish schools available in the New York area, with direct links to school websites so you can learn more, understand their admissions process and plan to attend fall open houses.
As you plan your open house visits, consider attending these upcoming events from our partners first: Rodeph Sholom School, The Stanley I. Chera SAM School, and the Beit Rabban Day School.
Rodeph Sholom School
Rodeph Sholom School is an independent Jewish Day School serving students from Nursery through 8th Grade on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. As the only Reform Jewish day school in NYC, Rodeph Sholom provides opportunities for students to thrive personally, academically, and spiritually through academic rigor, joyful exploration, and an inclusive community where Jews from all backgrounds feel at home. The school’s three divisions — Early Childhood (Twos-Kindergarten), Elementary (1st-4th Grade), and Middle School (5th-8th Grade) — provide developmentally appropriate challenges while preserving the wonder of childhood. Guided by the values of Pursuit of Wholeness, Love of Learning (Limmud), Community (Kehilah), and Responsibility (Achrayut), the school develops each student’s intellectual curiosity and sense of responsibility.
Rodeph Sholom’s curriculum emphasizes informed choice and meaningful experiences rooted in tradition, identity, ethics, and critical thinking, fostering connections to Israel and commitments to justice and belonging. At Rodeph Sholom School, students discover their potential as learners, leaders, and engaged members of both Jewish and global communities.
For all tour and open house opportunities, visit: rodephsholomschool.org/admissions/#openhouse
Pre-K – 8th Grade Open House
Thursday, October 30, 2025
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Twos and Threes Open House
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
9:00 am – 10:30 am
The Stanley I. Chera SAM School
The Stanley I. Chera SAM School is an innovative Jewish day school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, serving students from early childhood through middle school, with plans to expand into high school. At SAM, education is deeply personal, with small class sizes to ensure every child is known, supported, and challenged. The school’s integrated curriculum blends rigorous academics with rich Judaic studies, STEM, and the arts, creating a learning environment that is joyful, experiential, and meaningful. Students build resilience, creativity, and critical thinking through hands-on projects, fieldwork across New York City, and immersive arts experiences, from robotics to individual piano lessons. Rooted in Sephardic tradition and Torah values, SAM emphasizes community, character, and emotional well-being, helping children grow with confidence and compassion. Families experience a warm, close-knit community where children thrive, teachers inspire, and Jewish identity is nurtured for a lifelong love of learning.
Learn more at thesamschool.org
Open House
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
7:30 pm
Beit Rabban Day School
Welcome to Beit Rabban Day School! Beit Rabban is an intentionally non-denominational, inclusive Jewish community on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, serving students in Nursery through Eighth Grade. The program fuses rigor with wonder to foster active learners who are adept critical thinkers, empowered Jews who possess the fluency, passion and skills to live rich Jewish lives, curious human beings who look at learning as a lifelong endeavor, and kind community members who care for themselves, their immediate communities, Israel and their world. At every stage – in preschool (Gan), elementary (Kevutzot), and middle school (Chativah) – Beit Rabban teaches students how to learn, and in doing so, cultivates in them the confidence, knowledge and desire to challenge themselves. So bring your beliefs, your practices and affiliations, your varied family structures. That strengthens the school community. In return, your children will experience deep, joyful learning and an anchoring sense of belonging — a foundation that will carry them through life.
Learn more at beitrabban.org
Open HouseREGISTERThursday, November 20, 2025 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm (Doors open at 6:45pm)
In addition to the above open houses, you can explore our full listing of Jewish day schools throughout the five boroughs, Long Island, and Westchester to find the right school for your child. This guide is organized by location.
Bronx
Kinneret Day School
kinneretdayschool.org
Grades: K – 8
SAR Academysaracademy.orgGrades: Preschool – 12
Brooklyn
Be’er Hagolah Institute
beerhagolah.org
Grades Preschool – 12
Luria Academy of Brooklyn
luria-academy.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Magen David Yeshivah
mdyschool.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
The Senesh School
hannahsenesh.org
Grades: K – 8
Yeshivah of Flatbush
www.flatbush.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Manhattan
Beit Rabban Day School
beitrabban.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
The Heschel School
heschel.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Manhattan Day School
manhattanday.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Manhattan High School for Girls
manhattan-hs.org
Grades: 9 – 12
Rabbi Arthur Schneier Park East Day School
parkeastdayschool.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Ramaz
www.ramaz.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Rodeph Sholom School
www.rodephsholomschool.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
The Shefa School
shefaschool.org
Grades: K – 8
The Stanley I. Chera SAM School
thesamschool.org
Grades: K – 8
Yeshiva University High School for Boys – MTA
yuhsb.org
Grades: 9 – 12
Queens
Queens Hebrew Academy (Solomon Schechter School of Queens)
sssq.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Yeshiva Har Torah
hartorah.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Yeshiva of Central Queens
ycqweb.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Yeshiva University High School for Girls
yuhsg.org
Grades: 9 – 12
Long Island
Hebrew Academy of Long Beach – HALB
halb.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Hebrew Academy of Nassau County – HANC
hanc.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway – HAFTR
haftr.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Long Island Hebrew Academy
lihagn.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Mercaz Academy
mercazacademy.org
Grades: Preschool – 6
North Shore Hebrew Academy
nsha.org
Grades: Preschool – 12
Solomon Schechter School of Long Island
schechterli.org
Grades: K – 12
Yeshiva Ketana of Long Island
ykli.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Westchester
The Leffel School
leffellschool.org
Grades: K – 12
Westchester Day School
westchesterday.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Westchester Hebrew High School
whhsny.org
Grades: 9 – 12
Westchester Torah Academy
westchesterta.org
Grades: Preschool – 8
Download a PDF version of this guide here.
