The JTA Q&A with Andrew Cuomo: Antisemitism is a ‘deeply personal’ fight

Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes his track record on antisemitism and Israel speak for themselves in a New York City mayoral campaign where those issues have drawn significant attention.

“He stands for the Jewish community in deeds,” his campaign told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The response came as part of a broader Q&A on the eve of the election, in which Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021, is polling second after also coming in second in the Democratic primary in June. The entire Q&A, as completed by campaign spokesman Rich Azzopardi this week and touching on Cuomo’s Jewish relationships, record with women and handling of the pandemic in Orthodox communities, is below.

In the lead-up to the Democratic primary, you said antisemitism was the “most important issue” in your campaign for mayor. Do you still find that to be true? And what would you say to people who’ve accused you of using antisemitism as a political tool?

This is deeply personal for the governor. Like I said, he has Jewish family members and the rise of antisemitism is undeniable. Those who doubt his commitment don’t know his historic commitment to the Jewish community for decades.

You’ve faced criticism over your handling of the pandemic in Orthodox Jewish communities. What did you learn about Jewish communities from the experience that would make you better informed as mayor?

Andrew Cuomo has been very honest that he regrets not communicating enough with the community on this at the time. He was later told that they feared being in a red zone was going to stigmatize them, something the governor admits he hadn’t thought about. He’s had many conversations with the communities since then and pledged to always keep the lines of communication open in city hall.

Mayor Eric Adams has drawn criticism for engaging only with a narrow subset of the city’s Jews, particularly Orthodox men. What kind of approach would you take to soliciting advice from Jewish New Yorkers and engaging Jewish leaders in the city?

Andrew Cuomo has been in public life for 40 years, has a deep respect for the faith community as a whole, and that includes every sect of Judaism. His record speaks for itself. For example, at a time of increased hate crimes, particularly antisemitic attacks, he started a model program to provide state funding for security upgrades for houses of worship.

Your conversation about Zohran Mamdani and 9/11 with Sid Rosenberg, a Jewish shock jock, drew accusations of Islamophobia. Do you wish you had said anything differently in that moment, and if so, what do you wish you had said?

As the governor said, he didn’t believe it to be a serious comment at the time and of course he doesn’t agree with it. Islamophobia has no place in this campaign, neither does antisemitism. Now we asked Zohran Mamdani to finally denounce the term “globalize the Intifada.”

This week you had an arrangement to visit Congregation Beth Elohim in Brooklyn but did not attend. Why did that event not happen as planned?

An unfortunate and regrettable scheduling conflict that we were very sorry about, as we told the organizers.

A lot has been said about Jewish safety in this election, but we’ve also spoken to Jewish women who’ve raised concerns about their safety as women. What would you say to Jewish women who feel torn between wanting to support you over your support for Israel but have misgivings over your track record?

The accusations against Gov. Cuomo were political and disproven. Five DAs, Democrat and Republican, upstate and downstate, looked at that report and found no evidence to bring a case forward. Of the civil cases that came out of this, he was dropped from all but one, which is withering on the vine. He’s said many times that if he ever made anyone feel uncomfortable it was unintentional and he was very sorry, but this is still America and there is still due process.

Some Jewish voters have told us that they are “holding their nose and voting Cuomo,” in an effort to beat Mamdani. Why should voters be not only relieved, but excited for you to be their mayor?

Gov. Cuomo signed the first anti-BDS order in the nation. When the Monsey attack happened, he fought for and passed the toughest hate crime law in the nation. When Israel was under attack by Hamas when he was governor he led a solidarity mission there. He stands for the Jewish community in deeds. Mamdani’s hostility to the Jewish community is voluminous and Sliwa’s past statements are disqualifying.

Your daughter recently married a Jewish man. What have you learned about Jewish culture and identity from the Jews closest to you?

He’s a blessing and a great addition to the family that has many other Jewish relatives.

What is your favorite thing about Jewish New York?

There is so much to be proud of. I feel a part of the community in so many ways. Whether it’s gathering for a Shabbat dinner or joining friends and family for the high holy days or enjoying bagels and shmear for break fast following Yom Kippur, these have become my traditions too.