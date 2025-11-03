On Erev Election Day, mayoral candidates make their last pitches to Jewish voters

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Tomorrow is the election.

As you get ready to vote, read how Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani and Curtis Sliwa answered our questions about Jewish New Yorkers.

The candidates appealed to Jewish voters on Sunday as early voting ended. More than 735,000 New Yorkers have already voted, the highest in-person turnout ever for a non-presidential election in the city.

Cuomo told Orthodox Jewish radio host Zev Brenner, “There’s been no one who’s been closer to Israel and the Jewish community than me. Maybe my father, but let’s call it a tie. I will be there to protect the Jewish community in a way no one else can or will.”

Cuomo also said the election presented a “pivotal moment” for attitudes toward antisemitism in New York. “All eyes are on this race. It’s a statement to the Jewish community to say, ‘We’re not going to allow this kind of antisemitism to go unanswered.’ You answer the antisemitism on Election Day, at the voting booth,” he said.

Mamdani gave his closing message to Jewish New Yorkers on MSNBC. “There’s no room for antisemitism in this city, and it’s a scourge that I would root out of the five boroughs as someone who will be leading the entirety of the city,” he said.

Mamdani acknowledged his own divisiveness in Jewish families through a story about meeting a Jewish speech therapist on the M57 bus. The woman said her daughter phone-banked for Mamdani from college, but she herself had questions about his views of Israel and antisemitism.

Mamdani said his critical stance on Israel would not prevent him from protecting and celebrating Jewish New Yorkers regardless of their own views. “I’ve made clear my thoughts on Israel and Palestine, and I’m also running to be a leader of this city, and that means leading everyone no matter their opinions on that subject or any subject,” he said.

Mamdani also aired an ad in Arabic, a first in New York City mayoral politics, and was clocked by a Jewish anti-Zionist influencer at a bar during one of his all-night campaign jaunts.

Meanwhile, Sliwa visited the Ohel of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known by Chabad-Lubavitch Jews as the Lubavitcher Rebbe, to “pray for strength, wisdom, and the blessing to finish this journey in a meaningful way.”

Sliwa posted about his “deeply personal” relationship with the Rebbe, starting with the Crown Heights riots of 1991, when the Rebbe gave him two “Rebbe Dollars” for charity and a blessing. “One of those blessings saved my life during a shooting. That kind of protection changes you,” said Sliwa.