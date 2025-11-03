Harrisburg diocese condemns Auschwitz gates in Catholic school’s Halloween float

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Catholic leaders in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, have apologized after a local Catholic school included a replica of the gates of Auschwitz in its Halloween parade.

“I was shocked and appalled to learn that the Halloween parade float from Saint Joseph Catholic school in Hanover included a replica of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp gate, bearing the words ‘Arbeit Macht Frei,’” Timothy Senior, the city’s top Catholic bishop, said in a statement on Saturday, after images of the display began going viral.

The words over the gate to Auschwitz mean “Work makes you free” and was intended by the Nazis as a cruel deception for the prisoners who entered through them, largely Jews who would be gassed and worked to death.

Senior said the feature had not been included in an approved plan for the float.

“The inclusion of this image — one that represents the horrific suffering and murder of millions of innocent people, including six million Jews during the Holocaust — is profoundly offensive and unacceptable,” he said, adding, “I express my sincere apology to our Jewish brothers and sisters and to all who were hurt or offended by this display.”

The Halloween parade, which was livestreamed on Thursday, showed around a dozen children marching alongside the float. Images of the display were shared on the Hanover Area Watch Group Facebook page, where criticism from local parents and residents resounded in the comments.

The display was the work of Galen S. Shelly, a York, Pennsylvania, resident who explained his use of the gates in a comment on the Facebook page early Saturday morning.

“I wanted to illustrate the idea none of us get out of this life alive,” Shelly told PennLive of the display. “I never intended anything to be like this. I couldn’t have anticipated it. I made a mistake and I ask everyone’s forgiveness.”

The display drew condemnation from the York Jewish Community Center, Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, which also thanked Senior for his acknowledgement of the display in a joint statement on Saturday.

“The recent use of Nazi imagery on a float in a Halloween parade in Hanover is another painful reminder that hateful symbols and rhetoric still find their way into public spaces,” the statement read. “These acts, intentional or not, contribute to fear and anxiety among Jewish individuals and all who understand the devastating history those symbols represent.”

The company that volunteered to pull the float, Metcalf Cleaning, issued its own apology on Facebook Saturday, writing that it was “not involved in the creation of its decorations or messaging.”

“Regrettably, the float contained a phrase in German that was later found to be derogatory,” the statement read. “At the time, we were unaware of its meaning and significance. We recognize that we should have taken a closer look at the float prior to the parade, and we are truly sorry for that oversight.”