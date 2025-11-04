Trump takes aim at Jews who vote for Zohran Mamdani, calling them ‘stupid’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As voters took to the polls across New York City on Tuesday, President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani and the Jewish voters backing him.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!,” wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

Trump’s critical comments about Jewish voters casting their ballots for Mamdani, who has drawn sharp criticism from Jewish leaders for his rhetoric about Israel, were not his first.

Last month, Trump told reporters at a press conference with Argentinian President Javier Milei that Mamdani was a “communist” who “hates Jewish people and yet he’s got Jewish people supporting him.”

Recent polls have suggested that more Jews in the city are planning to vote for Gov. Andrew Cuomo than Mamdani. But Mamdani has significant support from Jewish voters, too, including some who have campaigned hard for him.

Trump’s comments echo those he made about Jews who were voting against him in last year’s presidential election, when he said any Jew who votes for Democrats “hates their religion.”

Trump also took to Truth Social Monday night to endorse Cuomo and suggest that he would retaliate against a Mamdani-run New York. “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required,” he wrote.