Yesh Atid quits World Zionist Organization, citing corruption and political cronyism

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In an unprecedented rebuke, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid announced Wednesday that his centrist Yesh Atid party is withdrawing from the World Zionist Organization, accusing the 127-year-old quasi-governmental institution of being mired in corruption and political patronage.

Saying that corruption was pushing Diaspora Jews away from Israel, he also said he would push to nationalize Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund, which controls over 13% of Israel’s land.

The move derailed weeks of delicate coalition talks at the World Zionist Congress, a global gathering in Jerusalem that happens once every five years, where delegates from around the world had been negotiating a power-sharing deal between Israel’s political parties and major Diaspora Jewish groups.

Under a draft agreement, Yesh Atid lawmaker Meir Cohen was expected to chair the KKL-JNF, but those plans collapsed after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, was reportedly offered a senior position at the WZO — a step that Lapid blasted as emblematic of nepotism and “a system to arrange jobs for the Netanyahu family.”

Lapid said his party would refuse all positions and funding tied to the Zionist institutions.

“We wanted to clean the National Institutions of the culture of corruption and political appointments — but it’s not possible. There’s no way to do it, and no one to do it with,” he said in a video statement.

Instead, Yesh Atid will introduce legislation to bring the KKL-JNF under state control, subjecting it to public audit and transparency laws.

A Yesh Atid spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy that the decision followed growing frustration over patronage and waste. “Every stone you pick up and look under, there’s more budgets, more jobs, more things you can’t explain,” the spokesperson said. “It’s all ridiculous.”

The World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency, KKL-JNF, and Keren Hayesod together oversee billions in assets and programs in Israel and abroad. Though nominally nonpartisan, they have long operated through political coalitions reflecting the Knesset. Lapid’s withdrawal throws the current round of appointments into turmoil, with no clear path to new leadership.

Lapid insisted his criticism was directed at institutional corruption, not the Diaspora Jews represented within them.

“They understand exactly what’s going on in these institutions. It pushes them even further away from the State of Israel and from Zionism,” he said. “We will fight it, not join it.”