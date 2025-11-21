Judy Chicago’s feminist art lands in Tel Aviv — igniting a boycott call and hard questions about Israel

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

TEL AVIV — Judy Chicago may not have been directly involved in organizing two new Tel Aviv exhibits of her work, but the question at the center of one of the shows could not be more relevant amid Israel’s war in Gaza: “What If Women Ruled the World?”

That’s the title of the Judy Chicago show that opened this fall at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. It poses that question and other related ones, like “Would God Be Female?” and “Would There Be Violence?” on colorful art quilts. The questions are translated into Hebrew and Arabic, and visitors can record their responses.

“My motivation for bringing this project here, to a public space within the museum, was to shout in the loudest way we have at our disposal — where are the women who would end this war?” said Shahar Molcho, the exhibit curator, over the summer.

It’s a question that has echoed even after the ceasefire that began last month, as Israel’s male leaders have sparred over how to move forward and a new, all-male slate of leaders were chosen for Zionist institutions.

But some argued that the art exhibit should not go up. Just days before “What If Women Ruled the World?” was scheduled to open, a group of Israeli and Palestinian artists wrote to Chicago and her collaborator, artist Nadya Tolokonnikova, urging them to “not artwash the genocide and ongoing ethnic cleansing” in Gaza and the West Bank. The letter invoked Chicago’s feminism and said it would be hypocritical for her to display her work in Israel.

A second exhibit of Chicago’s artwork, on loan from a private collection and surveying the artist’s six-decade career, is on display at at Tel Aviv’s Nassima Landau Foundation through January 2026.

Chicago, 86, declined requests for comment from JTA and other news outlets. Tolokonnikova, a Russian musician and the founder of the feminist group Pussy Riot, told the online publication Hyperallergic that she agrees with the letter but has no control over where the project is shown.

The question of how the world would be different under women’s leadership frames the museum exhibit. But another question has dominated the discourse: Should international artists of Chicago’s stature be showing their work in Israel at all?

Molcho said she had anticipated backlash to the exhibit but was surprised that the condemnation came from Israeli artists, too, including those whose work is or has been on view at the museum, such as David Reeb and Guy Ben-Ner.

“Boycott is between Israel and the rest of the world, not amongst Israelis,” Ben-Ner, a signatory whose solo show at the museum ran through June 2023, told JTA.

The Israeli documentary filmmaker Barak Heymann had never heard of Judy Chicago but signed the letter opposing the exhibit. “Anyone who takes action with the intention to direct international attention at the genocide, and the demand to stop it now, will receive my automatic and almost blind support,” he said.

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art is situated just a few hundred feet from Hostage Square, the site of mass demonstrations during the two-year Israel–Hamas war. Molcho said that she and other museum leaders have frequently joined anti-war protests at their doorstep.

State funding accounts for just 2% of the museum budget, with over 45% coming from the Tel Aviv municipality, Tania Coen-Uzzielli, the museum’s director, said.

Coen-Uzzielli said she opposes efforts to boycott Israeli cultural institutions, noting, “If we silence critical voices, we’re just playing the same game being played by those running our country. We should be promoting criticism, dialogue, participation. Culture, at its essence, is about conversation.”

Several signatories said they were unaware that just last year, Chicago herself loaned two preparatory studies she created while working on her 1992 stained glass window, Rainbow Shabbat, to Israel’s Mishkan Museum of Art in Ein Harod, where they remain on display. Days after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, Chicago posted a photo of Rainbow Shabbat on Instagram, writing, “As the panels state: Heal those broken souls who have no peace and lead us all from darkness to light.”

The artist was not directly involved in bringing “What If Women Ruled the World?” to the Tel Aviv Museum. The exhibit is the result of a collaboration between the museum and the New York-based art tech company DMINTI.

This is Tel Aviv Museum’s culminating installation following a year of women-centered solo exhibitions. Inspired by a series of handmade banners Chicago created with the luxury goods brand Christian Dior for a 2020 haute couture show, the museum show comprises 11 art quilts, each posing a different question, a recording booth where “all who share feminist values” are invited to answer the questions, and a film about Chicago’s trailblazing career.