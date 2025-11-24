Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress amid clashes with Trump over Israel, Epstein

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Far-right Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced late Friday that she would resign from the House amid a rift with President Donald Trump over the release of the Epstein files and her staunch opposition to Israel.

Greene, who has in the past promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories, drew praise in recent weeks from some Jewish lawmakers over her newfound opposition to Trump, including her stances on rising healthcare costs and the release of the Epstein files.

In recent months, Greene has also become one of the GOP’s staunchest critics of Israel, and appeared to be the first Republican lawmaker to label Israel’s war in Gaza as a “genocide” in July. She has also repeatedly supported measures to cut off U.S. aid to Israel.

On Friday, after Trump had launched a volley of criticisms toward Greene and pulled his endorsement of her, the former MAGA loyalist posted a 10-minute video on social media where she said she refused to be a “battered wife hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

While Greene made no explicit mention of Israel in her address, she lamented how “American’s hard earned tax dollars always fund foreign wars, foreign aid and foreign interest.”

She continued, “America first should mean America first and only Americans first, with no other foreign country ever being attached to America first in our halls of government.”

Greene, who said her last day in office would be Jan. 5, also added that she did not want her district to “have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for.”

“If I’m cast aside by the president and the MAGA political machine and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, big tech, military-industrial war complex, foreign leaders and the elite donor class that can never, ever relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well,” said Greene.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday following Greene’s announcement, Trump wrote that “Marjorie went BAD” and called her a “traitor,” but later added that he “will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

Greene’s exit was also welcomed by the Republican Jewish Coalition, who replied to her announcement on X with a gif of Trump along with the caption “and we say bye bye.” Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine, who has feuded with Greene and called her an antisemite, replied, “One antisemite down. One to go.”