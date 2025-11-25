Bipartisan bill in Congress would create ‘Jewish Refugee Day’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The United States would recognize Nov. 30 as “Jewish Refugee Day” under a bipartisan resolution sponsored by two Jewish members of Congress.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Florida Democrat, and Texas Republican Craig Goldman submitted the resolution on Friday, saying that the day would be known by both its English name and the Hebrew translation, Yom HaPlitim.

“I was proud to introduce a bipartisan resolution with Rep. Craig Goldman to honor Yom Haplitim and Jewish communities forced out of North African and Middle Eastern countries where they lived for millennia after Israel became a country,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “Their resilience is inspiring and a testament to the improbable survival of Jewish people throughout history.”

Wasserman Schultz, who was the first Jewish woman elected to represent Florida in Congress, initially introduced a similar resolution in 2024, but it expired before the start of the new Congress. She was the sole sponsor of that resolution.

The holiday, which was first adopted by Israel in 2014, commemorates the departure and expulsion of roughly 900,000 Jews from Arab countries following the founding of the state of Israel.

The date Nov. 30 was selected by the Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, because it follows the date on Nov. 29, 1947, when the United Nations approved the partition plan for the Palestine Mandate and the creation of Israel, which spurred hostility toward Jews in Arab nations.

In 2021, the first physical memorial for the mass expulsion was erected in Jerusalem by the Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation.

The resolution states that Congress “continues to support the security of the State of Israel and the Jewish people around the world.” It also calls for “educational efforts throughout the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa to teach the history of the forced displacement and exile of the Jewish people.”

“Recognizing Jewish Refugee Day helps to ensure that Congress continues to bring awareness to the history of antisemitism and stand with the Jewish community around the world,” said Wasserman Schultz.

The resolution was referred to the House Committees on the Judiciary, Education and Workforce and Foreign Affairs for consideration.