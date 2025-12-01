Cory Booker has long embraced Jewish tradition. Now he has married a Jewish woman.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has long been known for his affinity for Judaism. On Saturday, he took that closeness to a new level when he married a Jewish woman in an interfaith ceremony that featured a chuppah and a rabbi.

A senator since 2013, Booker, 56, has been called the “the Senate’s most Jewish non-Jew.” He has featured Torah analysis in his speeches, including in March when he set a record by delivering a 25-hour speech on the Senate floor in which he opposed the Trump administration’s policies and featured his famous penchant for Hebrew.

Booker was also, until this weekend, the Senate’s most prominent bachelor, remaining stubbornly single — despite his stated wishes — through his rise as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, into Congress and onto lists of Democratic potential presidential contenders.

On Saturday night, he married Alexis Lewis, a 38-year-old real estate professional from Washington, D.C., who until recently was living in Los Angeles. The couple’s civil marriage took place last week at a federal courthouse in Newark; they held an interfaith ceremony for their family on Saturday evening, according to the New York Times, which first reported news of their wedding.

Lewis changed her Instagram handle to include Booker’s last name on Sunday. The couple, who began dating last year and announced their engagement in September, has largely kept their relationship private, and Lewis’ Jewish identity was not publicly known until the New York Times story about their wedding.

During their Saturday ceremony, Booker and Lewis exchanged vows under a chuppah that was surrounded by photos of their grandparents and other deceased relatives, and played Mariah Carey’s “Emotions” to accompany the breaking of the glass traditional in Jewish weddings, the newspaper reported.

The New York Times did not name or picture the rabbi who participated in the ceremony. But Matthew Gewirtz, the leader of Temple B’nai Jeshurun in Short Hills, New Jersey, was confirmed to have participated alongside Booker’s pastor of nearly 30 years, Rev. David Jefferson Sr.

Gewirtz, who declined to comment about the wedding, is Booker’s longtime friend and a leader in social action in the Newark area. When he published a book two years ago, Booker blurbed it with his trademark ebullience.

“I am a HUGE fan of Rabbi Matt Gewirtz and have had my life enriched by his wisdom and friendship,” Booker wrote. “I am not Jewish and yet I can say the Rabbi’s transcendent spiritual clarity, practical moral mentoring, and unwavering work for healing and justice has inspired me and so many.”

Gewirtz is not the only rabbi with whom Booker has had a long and deep relationship. As a Rhodes scholar at the University of Oxford in the 1990s, he forged a friendship with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, famously carrying the Orthodox rabbi on his back during a Purim party and serving as the president of the school’s Jewish student group, The L’Chaim Society.

Their relationship later soured after Booker backed the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, and two fell out of speaking terms as each became more prominent. A thaw revealed itself in September when Boteach congratulated Booker on his engagement, recalling that Booker’s late father had told him at his son’s bar mitzvah that Booker’s romantic successes mattered more than his political accomplishments.

“Mazel tov @CoryBooker. Ever since our Oxford days 35 years ago, Cory, you’ve told me that you’re desperately seeking your Bashert!” Boteach wrote, using the Hebrew and Yiddish term for “destiny.” He added, “I’m glad you finally found her! Lord knows Debbie and I made our effort to find the right person but it seems you did it on your own and Alexis seems lovely.”

Boteach did not immediately post about Booker’s wedding, which made him one of only a handful of senators ever to wed in office.

In marrying Lewis, Booker joined another, larger group: of non-Jewish Americans who are married to Jews. According to a 2021 Pew study, three quarters of non-Orthodox Jews who married since 2010 wed people who were not Jewish.

Booker, who ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020 but faced criticism at the time for being unmarried, has recently stoked speculation that he may be eyeing a 2028 bid. If he does run for president, he might not be the only Democratic candidate who is married to a Jew: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, seen as another potential contender, is married to the former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who celebrated her bat mitzvah at 51 several years ago.