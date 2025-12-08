A very New York gift guide for Hanukkah 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There are some people who only want the warm embrace of their loved ones for Hanukkah. As for the rest of us — well, thank goodness for Hanukkah presents!

Whether your family are one-and-done types of Hanukkah gift-givers or you’re the kind of mishpacha to give presents each and every night, we’ve rounded up a host of Hanukkah presents perfect for NYC lovers of all ages.

The Festival of Lights begins this year on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 14. If you’re looking for things to do in the city over the holiday, don’t miss our list of Hanukkah events. And if you’re looking for suggestions for very Jewish, very New York Hanukkah presents, keep scrolling. Chag sameach!

Everything we recommend below is independently selected by the New York Jewish Week’s editors, unless otherwise noted. If you buy a product through our links, the New York Jewish Week may earn an affiliate commission, which goes to support our nonprofit media organization.

It may look like the 7-11 logo, but IYKYK: It’s a reference to 770 Eastern Parkway, the global headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch movement.

This picture book takes emerging readers to the Lower East Side’s Henry Street in 1912, when five Jewish sisters are preparing for Hanukkah. Based on the classic All-of-a-Kind Family series by Sydney Taylor, this book is designed for kinderlach ages 3-7.

New for Hanukkah this year, downtown designer Susan Alexandra is selling a hand-painted NYC-themed wooden dreidel featuring images of a taxi, a pigeon, the Statue of Liberty, a black and white cookie and a bagel with lox.

For the tiniest Hanukkah celebrants who don’t yet have the teeth to eat latkes, this bagel-and-lox teether from PiccoliNY is made of 100% natural rubber.

A Benjamin will get you about two pounds of kosher treats from Brooklyn’s legendary Mansoura — a Jewish bakery that traces its roots to Syria — including pistachio konafa, almond baklava and date maamoul.

The MetroCard is dead. Long live the MetroCard! Pay tribute to the groundbreaking farecard for the NYC subway system — which was first introduced in 1994 and is being retired at the end of the year — with this deck of playing cards, made out of recycled MetroCards.

Never get lost again with this hand-dandy saucer-style kippah adorned with a map of the city’s subway system.

From the Flatiron’s famously quirky and Jewish-owned housewares shop Fishs Eddy comes this plate decorated with an only-in-NY version of the classic French toile de Jouy pattern, featuring a hot dog cart, the Empire State Building, Pizza Rat and more.

The latest book from award-winning producer, musicologist, performer and native Yiddish-speaker Henry Sapoznik takes readers on a journey across a century of Yiddish popular culture in NYC. Drawing upon more than 5,000 newspaper articles, “The Tourist’s Guide to Lost Yiddish New York City” is a must for any Yiddish lover in your life!

For your friend who fled the city: Remind them of what they’re missing with a New York Goodies Gift Box from Zabar’s, with chocolate babka, cinnamon rugelach, black & white cookies, a chocolate bar and a special “I Love New York” cookie.

From NYC’s artisanal halva institution Seed + Mill comes this Sesame Starter Pack, which includes a copy of “Sesame: Global Recipes & Stories of an Ancient Seed” — a cookbook authored by Seed +Mill founder Rachel Simons — plus a bottle of organic tahini and a box of pistachio halvah.