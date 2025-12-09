Hecklers urge Israel’s president to pardon Netanyahu at American Zionist Movement conference in NYC

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

At the American Zionist Movement conference in New York City on Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog declined to respond to hecklers urging him to accept Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon.

The calls came after Herzog’s talk at the AZM Biennial National Assembly where he lamented growing antisemitism in the United States and condemned the city’s new Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who has faced criticism for his anti-Zionist advocacy.

When the audience was asked to direct questions at the Israeli leader, a delegate from the right-wing Zionist Organization of America rose and said, “Israel needs unity now, not vengeance. I’m calling on you to issue an immediate, unconditional pardon of Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

The audience erupted in shouting and several people called “shame” in Hebrew at the delegates, one of whom held a sign reading “Please, Pardon Natanyahu!”

“We made it very clear that we should focus on the challenges of the Zionist movement in America,” replied Herzog to the delegates, before moving onto the next question.

Netanyahu is currently facing three legal cases against him, including charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. Last month, Netanyahu formally requested a pardon from Herzog, weeks after President Donald Trump made an identical request on his behalf.

The ruckus over Herzog’s remarks demonstrated the diverse array of Zionist groups gathered for the AZM conference, which was titled “Zionism: Many Visions, One Dream.” After Herzog’s talk, Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove of the Park Avenue Synagogue delivered a keynote address where he called for the Zionist movement to widen its tent even further and welcome voices that are critical of Israel.

Directly before Herzog took the stage, he was also delivered a letter calling for him to decline the pardon request. It was organized by the Israeli expat group UnXeptable, which grew out of protests held before the war in Gaza aimed at blocking Netanyahu’s attempts to limit the power of the country’s Supreme Court.

“Mr. President, a clear refusal now would be a brave and necessary act – in defense of Israel’s democracy, in honor of our Jewish moral tradition, and for the sake of all citizens of the State of Israel and the Jewish people who care so deeply about its future,” the letter read.

The letter was supported by 25 American and Israeli progressive Zionist groups, including J Street, New York Jewish Agenda and New Jewish Narrative.

Netanyahu’s trial, which was first initiated in 2020 and has since undergone starts and stops, has sowed similar divisions within Israeli society.

On Tuesday, a survey published by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 50% of Israelis do not think Herzog should grant Netanyahu a pardon, while 41% think he should. Support for the pardon was also split between Arab and Jewish Israelis, with 43% of Jewish Israelis supporting the pardon compared to 30% of Arab Israelis.

During his Q&A with Jewish author Abigail Pogrebin, Herzog also took aim at Mamdani, saying that he was “extremely disturbed” by the new mayor-elect.

“The fact is that in the city, which comprises the largest Jewish community outside the United States, you have a mayor-elect who shows utter contempt to the nation state of the Jewish people,” said Herzog, adding that Mamdani’s rhetoric “worries me a lot.” Mamdani has pledged to honor the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu for alleged war crimes were he to visit New York City.

Herzog also condemned Mamdani’s response to a protest last month targeting an Israeli immigration event at the Park East Synagogue. While Mamdani’s spokeswoman said the mayor-elect “discouraged the language” used at the protest, she added that “sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law.”

Addressing Mamdani’s response to the protest, Herzog said “this is utterly anti-constitutional because of the right to practice your religion.”

On Sunday night at Yeshiva University’s 101st Hanukkah Dinner, Herzog also issued a sharp condemnation of Mamdani’s response to the protest, saying that “recent developments in New York City have raised a red flag.”

“The incoming mayor’s response was to suggest that Jews who consider fulfilling the ultimate Zionist dream of making aliyah are violating international law and the sanctity of the synagogue. This rhetoric is outrageous,” continued Herzog.

At the AZM convention, when asked by Pogrebin what his response was to the 33% of Jewish New Yorkers who voted for Mamdani, Herzog replied that he was “not here to judge anybody.”

“I’m just looking at from a bird’s eye view, as a leader of the Jewish people, as somebody who really cares for all Jewry and for its well being, and the fact that every Jew should not be harassed anywhere, anywhere in the world because of his or her faith, and that’s all I’m talking about,” continued Herzog.

But when Pogrebin pushed further, asking Herzog about “young Jews who are feeling disquieted by the war,” the Israeli leader defended his country’s conduct in the two-year campaign to rout Hamas and return Israeli hostages.

“I’m not shying away from any criticism during the last few years. I’m confronting it, and I’m explaining it,” said Herzog. “We yearn and operate towards to be perfect, but sometimes you have to defend yourself, and we are defending ourselves according to the basic, most inherent rights of self defense by the international rules of international law.”