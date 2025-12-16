9 Jewish things to do on Christmas in NYC this year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

What’s a Jew to do on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Sure, you could take advantage of New York City’s empty streets, appreciate a day off from work if you have one, and hang out with your family. You could also partake in a time-honored Jewish Christmas tradition: Chinese food and a movie.

But if you’re looking for something fun and different to do over the holiday — which, of course, celebrates the birthday of the world’s most famous Jewish baby — we’ve put together this list Jewish events across the city that are taking place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

From klezmer concerts to family-friendly events to all-night dance parties, here are nine Jewish events taking place in New York City on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Christmas Eve

Dec. 24

Nittel Nacht at Hex & Co. with Tzibur Harlem

Head to board game café Hex & Co. (2911 Broadway) in Morningside Heights at 6 p.m. for a night of games with Jewish community group Tzibur Harlem, inspired by “Nittel Nacht,” the centuries-old European Jewish tradition of staying in on Christmas Eve, refraining from Torah study and playing cards. Get your tickets here for $18.

Christmas Eve for the Jews with Joel Chasnoff

Back for the 14th year, Jewish comedian Joel Chasnoff headlines City Winery (25 Eleventh Ave.) at 7 p.m. with special guest comics Dan Naturman, Carmiya Weintraub and Brian Gelfand. Get tickets, from $45, here.

Yiddish New York’s “Dreaming in Yiddish” concert and award

Join Yiddish New York — the five-day Yiddish festival with workshops, performances, classes and more — at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (1 West 4th St.) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for their 14th annual “Dreaming in Yiddish” concert and award, honoring klezmer musician Michael Alpert. Get your tickets here for $23. See what other Yiddish New York 2025 events are going on all week here.

The Matzo Ball

Dance the night away at the 38th annual Matzo Ball, the ultimate Jewish singles event for the 21-to-49 set, held this year at Musica Club NYC (637 West 50th St.) from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Get your tickets here from $55.

Christmas Day

Dec. 25

Kosher brunch at the Y

Join the YM and YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood (54 Nagle Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a family-friendly day with a kosher brunch and activities for young children.Get your tickets here: $5 for children, $12 for adults.

Nefesh Mountain concert at the Jewish Museum

Bring the kids — and/or your parents or grandparents — to an all-ages performance by the Americana, jazz and bluegrass group Nefesh Mountain at the Jewish Museum (1109 Fifth Ave.). Showtimes are at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Get your tickets here for $24; children 18 and under are free. Concert tickets also include admission to the newly-renovated museum.

Museum at Eldridge Street Winter Concert

Head to the Lower East Side’s historic Museum at Eldridge Street (12 Eldridge St.) from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the museum’s annual winter concert featuring klezmer artist and scholar Yale Strom and his band, Hot Pstromi, where he will perform classic Yiddish music and original compositions. Get tickets here: adults pay $28, students and seniors pay $23.

David Broza’s “Not Exactly Xmas Show” at City Winery

Head to City Winery (25 Eleventh Ave.) for the 30th anniversary of Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza’s “Not Exactly Xmas Show with Friends” showcasing the artist’s latest venture into acoustic jazz. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets here from $66.

Kosher Chinese: The Comedy Show

Catch a comedy show and participate in one of the most classic American Jewish traditions — Chinese food on Christmas — at St. Marks Comedy Club (12 St. Marks Place) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Expect jokes, kosher dumplings and “festive chaos.” Get tickets, $28.52.