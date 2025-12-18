NYC council member draws rebuke for saying Sydney Hanukkah attack merits ‘expulsion of Muslims’

This piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

One firefighter and three residents were injured in the fire. The city Department of Buildings ordered the bakery and two neighboring buildings to vacate, forcing families to leave their homes.

“That’s a very huge loss,” resident Abraham Fried told News 12 Brooklyn . “Everything is handmade, and this is one of the few places where we make matzah. We don’t have so many places. They start baking for Passover months ahead.”

The bakery has been a staple in the area, home to a large Orthodox Jewish population, for about 40 years. It’s not yet clear how extensively it was damaged.

A massive fire ravaged the Boro Park Seder Matzah Bakery in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, with firefighters working for hours to tame the blaze.

Republican City Council Member Vickie Paladino was rebuked by several colleagues for her reaction to the Hanukkah mass shooting in Sydney, which authorities say was carried out by attackers with ties to ISIS. In a now-deleted X post on Sunday, she called for the “expulsion of Muslims from western nations.”

Paladino reinforced her comments in an op-ed published in the Queens Jewish Link on Wednesday. “It turns out that visceral hatred for Jews, Israel, America, and Western values as a whole is a fundamental belief for a great many of the people we generously welcomed and provided refuge to,” she wrote.

Paladino said the threat of “global jihad” may require “massive sweeps of Muslim neighborhoods.” She concluded, “Israel understands the nature of this war, and what we’re up against. Are we ready to do what’s necessary also?”