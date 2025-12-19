Jamaal Bowman, former progressive congressman, supports Nick Fuentes’ statements in viral video

This piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Some of Zohran Mamdani’s critics have speculated that the mayor-elect could be considering Bowman, a former middle school principal, as a candidate for schools chancellor.

Bowman commented, “Finally getting it Nick. Now go a step further. This is the same playbook they use to divide and conquer us based on race to maintain their oligarchy. It’s us, against the oligarchy. Now no more racist bullshit from you.”

Fuentes said in the clip that President Donald Trump was “better than the Democrats for Israel, for the oil and gas industry, for Silicon Valley, for Wall Street,” but said he wasn’t “better for us.”

The video of Fuentes was posted in September and resurfaced today by Jewish Insider, which identified Bowman’s comment.

Former New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman praised statements by Nick Fuentes in a comment on an Instagram video with 2.6 million views .

An appointee for Mamdani’s new mayoral administration lasted one day on the job after antisemitic posts from her teenage years came to light.

Catherine Almonte Da Costa, tapped as Mamdani’s director of appointments for City Hall on Wednesday, resigned on Thursday after the posts resurfaced. She posted about “money hungry Jews” and said “Far Rockaway train is the Jew train” in 2011 and 2012.

In a statement, Da Costa said she had apologized to Mamdani and the statements were “not indicative” of who she is.

“As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused,” she said. “As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation.”