New York Jewish Week
NY Jewish Week
New York

Mamdani celebrates Hanukkah with Mandy Patinkin, who offers the NYC mayor-elect a blessing

Plus, Bernie Sanders will swear in the mayor at a public ceremony with 40,000 New Yorkers watching from a block party outside.

Zohran Mamdani and Mandy Patinkin light Hanukkah candle
Zohran Mamdani lights the first Hanukkah candle with guidance from actor Mandy Patinkin. (Screenshot from X)
By
This piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week's daily newsletter

🕎 Hanukkah with Patinkin

🏆 Mamdani’s victory lap

  • Mamdani will celebrate his inauguration on New Year’s Day with a party spanning seven blocks of Broadway. The block party will have room for 40,000 guests, on top of 4,000 tickets for the 1 p.m. swearing-in at City Hall.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Jewish forefather of Mamdani’s progressive movement, will swear him in.

  • One person who won’t be there is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was invited by Jewish Republican City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, reported the New York Post. Mamdani has vowed to arrest Netanyahu if he visits New York.

  • “Even though I won’t be able to make it on that day, I assure that I will visit New York soon,” said a letter from Netanyahu, hinting at a future showdown with Mamdani.

🔎 New vetting after antisemitic posts scandal

  • Mamdani said he is updating the vetting process for his transition team after a top hire resigned over past antisemitic online posts.

  • “There are clear changes that need to be made and that’s exactly what we’re doing right now,” Mamdani told reporters in Staten Island on Friday. “I was not aware of these posts, and I would not have hired her.”

  • His team also announced it hired an independent firm to support vetting, according to City and State.

🗞 In other news

👋 Stefanik drops out

