Mamdani celebrates Hanukkah with Mandy Patinkin, who offers the NYC mayor-elect a blessing

Mamdani also attended a Hanukkah celebration hosted by the New York Jewish Agenda , a liberal organization, last week in Manhattan.

The mayor-elect helped prepare latkes using the recipe in “Grandma Doralee Patinkin’s Jewish Family Cookbook,” lit the first candle and listened to the blessings in a video he shared on X . “Your mayoral tenure has now been blessed,” Patinkin said to Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani was welcomed to a Hanukkah celebration at the home of Jewish actor Mandy Patinkin, his wife, actress Kathryn Grody, and their son Gideon.

Mamdani will celebrate his inauguration on New Year’s Day with a party spanning seven blocks of Broadway. The block party will have room for 40,000 guests, on top of 4,000 tickets for the 1 p.m. swearing-in at City Hall.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Jewish forefather of Mamdani’s progressive movement, will swear him in.

One person who won’t be there is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was invited by Jewish Republican City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, reported the New York Post. Mamdani has vowed to arrest Netanyahu if he visits New York.