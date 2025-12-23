ADL says 20% of Mamdani’s transition team linked to ‘antisemitic, anti-Zionist, or anti-Israel activities’

This piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

The Anti-Defamation League accused Mamdani of packing his transition team with people linked to “antisemitic, anti-Zionist, or anti-Israel activities” in a report on Monday, sparking backlash from some liberal Jewish groups.

The second update to the ADL’s “Mamdani monitor” charged that 20% of the 400 people on Mamdani’s transition team have ties to groups that “openly promote terror and harass Jewish people.” As examples of such groups, it referenced Jewish Voice for Peace, the leading Jewish pro-Palestinian organization, and Within Our Lifetime, whose members have been accused of harassing Jews.

The ADL also singled out members for participating in anti-Israel campus encampments. It noted individuals who made a range of statements, including that “resistance” was justified after the 2023 Hamas attack and that “Zionists are never Jews.”

The report comes days after the ADL resurfaced past antisemitic tweets by Catherine Almonte Da Costa, Mamdani’s short-lived director of appointments, prompting her to resign. (Members of the transition committees serve as volunteers, not paid hires like Da Costa.)

Various liberal Jewish groups, including the Nexus Project, T’ruah and Israelis for Peace, said they were “deeply concerned” by the ADL’s report. While acknowledging real antisemitic threats, they said the ADL repeatedly conflated criticism of Israel with antisemitism and unhelpfully antagonized the incoming mayor.