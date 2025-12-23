ADL says 20% of Mamdani’s transition team linked to ‘antisemitic, anti-Zionist, or anti-Israel activities’

This piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🗣 ADL says Mamdani’s transition team has antisemitic ties
The Anti-Defamation League accused Mamdani of packing his transition team with people linked to “antisemitic, anti-Zionist, or anti-Israel activities” in a report on Monday, sparking backlash from some liberal Jewish groups.
The second update to the ADL’s “Mamdani monitor” charged that 20% of the 400 people on Mamdani’s transition team have ties to groups that “openly promote terror and harass Jewish people.” As examples of such groups, it referenced Jewish Voice for Peace, the leading Jewish pro-Palestinian organization, and Within Our Lifetime, whose members have been accused of harassing Jews.
The ADL also singled out members for participating in anti-Israel campus encampments. It noted individuals who made a range of statements, including that “resistance” was justified after the 2023 Hamas attack and that “Zionists are never Jews.”
The report comes days after the ADL resurfaced past antisemitic tweets by Catherine Almonte Da Costa, Mamdani’s short-lived director of appointments, prompting her to resign. (Members of the transition committees serve as volunteers, not paid hires like Da Costa.)
Various liberal Jewish groups, including the Nexus Project, T’ruah and Israelis for Peace, said they were “deeply concerned” by the ADL’s report. While acknowledging real antisemitic threats, they said the ADL repeatedly conflated criticism of Israel with antisemitism and unhelpfully antagonized the incoming mayor.
J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami also criticized the ADL for focusing “disproportionate attention on left-of-center activists’ views on Israel while failing to apply the same scrutiny to the Trump administration and MAGA leaders, whose blatant antisemitism and ties to white nationalist movements pose a clear and dangerous threat to American Jews.”
✍️ Mamdani taps Sam Levine
Mamdani appointed Sam Levine as his commissioner for the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection on Monday. Levine formerly served as a director at the Federal Trade Commission.
Levine defended his new boss from the ADL’s accusations. “I was on the transition committee. I’m also a Jewish New Yorker,” he said at the press conference. “I have every confidence that the mayor-elect would be a mayor for all New Yorkers. If I had any doubt whatsoever, I would not be standing here today.”
⚖️ Teacher fired over Israel blog post loses case
Jessie Sander, a former teacher at the Westchester Reform Temple, sued the temple after she was fired for co-writing a blog post critical of Israel and Zionism.
The New York Court of Appeals dismissed her complaint on Dec. 16, saying it was barred by the ministerial exemption because her core teaching responsibilities were religious rather than secular, reported amNewYork.
In the blog post, Sander and other authors said they felt compelled to “speak out against” Israel’s attacks on Gaza and “reject[ed] the notion that Zionism is a value of Judaism.”
🚨 Man charged in Crown Heights stabbing
Armani Charles, a 23-year-old man, has been charged with a hate crime after an assault on a Jewish man in Crown Heights last week. Police said he made antisemitic remarks before stabbing the victim in the chest.
📚 Culture corner
We talked with Seth Rudetsky about the Jewish Broadway Alliance, an organization he founded to support and empower Jewish theater artists in New York.
🪑 Nadler’s seat
George Conway, a lawyer and Trump critic who was previously married to Trump’s first-term staffer Kellyanne Conway, is officially running as a Democrat for Rep. Jerry Nadler’s seat.
Meanwhile, City Councilman Erik Bottcher quit his own bid to replace Nadler and announced he is running instead to succeed state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who is Jewish, as Hoylman-Sigal takes his new post as the Manhattan borough president.