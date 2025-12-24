🚒 Mamdani names fire commissioner after last one quit

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Zohran Mamdani named Lillian Bonsignore as his new fire commissioner on Tuesday, weeks after the former fire commissioner quit and cited Mamdani’s critical views on Israel as a “factor.”

Robert S. Tucker, who is Jewish, submitted his resignation the day after Mamdani won the general election on Nov. 4. He said in an interview on CBS Mornings, “I believe that the things that I have heard the mayor say would make it difficult for me to continue on in such a senior executive role in the administration.”

Tucker was honored at a Shabbat service at the Upper East Side Temple Emanu-El on Friday. He told The New York Times he didn’t regret his comments about Mamdani, but added that it was time to “start paying attention to the good trajectory the department is on and the future of the FDNY.”