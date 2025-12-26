Who are the Jews and activists on Mamdani’s inaugural committee?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

🤝 The Jews and activists on Mamdani’s inaugural committee

Leaders of two progressive Jewish organizations are part of Zohran Mamdani’s inaugural committee, which will host his inauguration on Jan. 1.

Phylisa Wisdom, head of the liberal advocacy group New York Jewish Agenda, and Beth Miller, political director of the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace Action, are among the 48 people who will usher in Mamdani’s mayoralty.

The committee also includes Ms. Rachel, a children’s YouTube star whose fundraising for Gazan children divided Jewish parents and earned her a spot on the shortlist of StopAntisemitism, a pro-Israel activist group, for “Antisemite of the Year.” Pro-Palestinian actor Cynthia Nixon, another target for StopAntisemitism, is on the committee too.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will swear in Mamdani at the City Hall ceremony, following his private swearing in at midnight by Attorney General Letitia James. Some 4,000 guests will be at City Hall, while a block party outside will host about 40,000 more.

🚨Police seek man who vandalized menorah

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is seeking a suspect who vandalized a menorah outside Tomchei Shabbos, a prominent Jewish food pantry in Queens, on Monday.

A man forcibly tore the menorah from the roof of a vehicle and damaged it before he left the scene, said police.

🏙️ NYC Syrian Jews buy luxury towers in Jerusalem

The Brooklyn-based company OP Jerusalem has bought two residential towers in Jerusalem, including 200 luxury apartments, to be marketed to Syrian Jews in the United States. The deal is estimated to be worth $270 million.

“The idea of the project is to create a hub in Israel for our community,” Elliot Shelby, OP Jerusalem’s co-head of sales, told The Times of Israel. This community mainly consists of Syrian Jews from New York and New Jersey, but sales are open to everyone, the outlet reported.

🗣 Teens talk about antisemitism

