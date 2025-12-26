JTA Sections

Who are the Jews and activists on Mamdani’s inaugural committee?

Plus, a company representing Syrian Jews in New York buys two luxury towers in Jerusalem.

Zohran Mamdani and Bernie Sanders
New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates with Sen. Bernie Sanders during an election rally with Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Forest Hills Stadium on October 26, 2025. (Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)
By
🤝 The Jews and activists on Mamdani’s inaugural committee

🚨Police seek man who vandalized menorah

  • The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is seeking a suspect who vandalized a menorah outside Tomchei Shabbos, a prominent Jewish food pantry in Queens, on Monday.

  • A man forcibly tore the menorah from the roof of a vehicle and damaged it before he left the scene, said police.

🏙️ NYC Syrian Jews buy luxury towers in Jerusalem

  • The Brooklyn-based company OP Jerusalem has bought two residential towers in Jerusalem, including 200 luxury apartments, to be marketed to Syrian Jews in the United States. The deal is estimated to be worth $270 million.

  • “The idea of the project is to create a hub in Israel for our community,” Elliot Shelby, OP Jerusalem’s co-head of sales, told The Times of Israel. This community mainly consists of Syrian Jews from New York and New Jersey, but sales are open to everyone, the outlet reported.

🗣 Teens talk about antisemitism

📻 Culture corner

  • Rabbi Dov Kramer, one of the longest-serving Orthodox Jewish rabbis on New York’s airwaves, is retiring after 38 years at WFAN Sports Radio. He served as executive producer for WFAN’s midday programming.

  • “Awkward feeling as I head in for my final full week at WFAN,” Kramer posted on X, prompting an outpouring of tributes.

