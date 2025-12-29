‘Jesus is Palestinian’ billboard sparks debate

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

A Times Square billboard declaring “Merry Christmas” and “Jesus is Palestinian” sparked a sharp debate last week. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, a civil rights group, took credit for the billboard.

A second billboard from the group quoted a Quranic verse about the birth of Jesus, saying “he will be one of those nearest to Allah.”

ADC said the signs were designed to send a message that “Palestine cannot be erased from the Christmas story while Palestinians, Christian and Muslim, are being killed, displaced, and silenced in the land where Christianity was born.”