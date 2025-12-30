Eric Adams says he will fight antisemitism with cryptocurrency in his next act

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
💰 Adams says he will fight antisemitism with crypto
-
In one of his last appearances as mayor, Eric Adams said on Monday that his ventures after City Hall will include using cryptocurrency to fight antisemitism.
-
Asked about his future plans, Adams said, “I also want to use cryptocurrency to go after violence, educate our children, and really deal with antisemitism that we’re seeing globally.”
-
He did not give details about how he would apply cryptocurrency, but said, “Many people know that I’m a big technology person.”
-
Adams has made a point of highlighting his support for Israel and Jews in his final months before Zohran Mamdani, a staunch Israel critic, takes office. Earlier this month, Adams issued an executive order that barred city officials from boycotting Israel, a movement Mamdani supports.
🔑 Marvin Scott gets key to the city
-
Jewish broadcast journalist Marvin Scott, a 14-time Emmy Award winner and member of the Bronx Jewish Hall of Fame, received a key to the city from Adams on Friday.
-
Along with covering New York and the United States, Scott has traveled to front lines in Iraq, Cambodia and the Middle East, where he interviewed Israeli and Palestinian leaders such as Golda Meier, Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat.
-
“He’s just a perfect New Yorker,” said Adams. “Sense of humor, dedicated, committed, a man whose voice has echoed across the five boroughs and across the globe for generations.”
🏥 Mamdani reappoints Mitchell Katz as medical chief
-
Mamdani renominated Mitchell Katz as the president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals on Monday.
-
Under former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, Katz worked on improving outreach to Brooklyn’s Orthodox community and building trust in the COVID-19 vaccine. Katz’s partner is Rabbi Igael Gurin-Malous.
🕍 Hochul blocks a synagogue’s destruction
-
Gov. Kathy Hochul stepped in to prevent the destruction of a century-old synagogue in Brooklyn, she said on Friday.
-
Congregation Chaim Albert, known colloquially as the Kingsbrook Synagogue, was part of a Jewish hospital founded in 1928 in response to antisemitism in nearby hospitals.
-
In 2023, plans for a state-funded affordable housing project called for demolishing the synagogue building. The synagogue filed a lawsuit against its hospital owners, One Brooklyn Health, in June 2025.
-
“I’m proud to have led the effort to save the historic Kingsbrook shul from its demolition and encourage leadership from the hospital and synagogue to find a path forward where both sites can prosper and serve the community,” Hochul said in a statement.
🗓 Year in review
-
We are remembering 13 Jewish New Yorkers we lost in 2025. Read about the indelible mark they left on our city.