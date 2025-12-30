JTA Sections

Eric Adams says he will fight antisemitism with cryptocurrency in his next act

Plus, Jewish broadcaster Marvin Scott receives a key to the city.

adams
New York City Mayor Eric Adams with the Sephardic Lebanese Congregation, also known as Kol Eliyahu, in Brooklyn. (NYC Mayor's Office)
By
A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

💰 Adams says he will fight antisemitism with crypto

🔑 Marvin Scott gets key to the city

  • Jewish broadcast journalist Marvin Scott, a 14-time Emmy Award winner and member of the Bronx Jewish Hall of Fame, received a key to the city from Adams on Friday.

  • Along with covering New York and the United States, Scott has traveled to front lines in Iraq, Cambodia and the Middle East, where he interviewed Israeli and Palestinian leaders such as Golda Meier, Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat.

  • “He’s just a perfect New Yorker,” said Adams. “Sense of humor, dedicated, committed, a man whose voice has echoed across the five boroughs and across the globe for generations.”

🏥 Mamdani reappoints Mitchell Katz as medical chief

🕍 Hochul blocks a synagogue’s destruction

  • Gov. Kathy Hochul stepped in to prevent the destruction of a century-old synagogue in Brooklyn, she said on Friday.

  • Congregation Chaim Albert, known colloquially as the Kingsbrook Synagogue, was part of a Jewish hospital founded in 1928 in response to antisemitism in nearby hospitals.

  • In 2023, plans for a state-funded affordable housing project called for demolishing the synagogue building. The synagogue filed a lawsuit against its hospital owners, One Brooklyn Health, in June 2025.

  • “I’m proud to have led the effort to save the historic Kingsbrook shul from its demolition and encourage leadership from the hospital and synagogue to find a path forward where both sites can prosper and serve the community,” Hochul said in a statement.

🗓 Year in review

