Eric Adams says he will fight antisemitism with cryptocurrency in his next act

In one of his last appearances as mayor, Eric Adams said on Monday that his ventures after City Hall will include using cryptocurrency to fight antisemitism.

Asked about his future plans, Adams said, “I also want to use cryptocurrency to go after violence, educate our children, and really deal with antisemitism that we’re seeing globally.”

He did not give details about how he would apply cryptocurrency, but said, “Many people know that I’m a big technology person.”