Mamdani is NYC’s first mayor to be sworn in with the Quran

As New York celebrates the new year, Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in at midnight. A new era for the city will reveal if he can fulfill his ambitious promises of affordability — and if he can win over the majority of Jewish New Yorkers who did not vote for him.

The city’s first Muslim, South Asian and millennial mayor will also be the first to use the Quran as he is sworn in.

During a private midnight ceremony, Mamdani will put his hand on two Qurans — his grandfather’s and one that belonged to Arturo Schomburg, a Black Puerto Rican writer and historian. At the 1 p.m. City Hall ceremony, Mamdani will again use his grandfather’s and another family Quran.

Mamdani will be welcomed by the country’s progressive stars as some 40,000 people are expected to throng the blocks outside City Hall. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will give opening remarks and Sen. Bernie Sanders will administer the oath of office.