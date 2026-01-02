Mamdani nods to Jews at inauguration, revokes Adams’ pro-Israel orders

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

A few dozen people protested outside the inauguration, led by Rabbis Avi Weiss and Chaim Steinmetz. Some waved Israeli flags.

Rabbi Ellen Lippmann, founder of the progressive congregation Kolot Chayeinu, joined Imam Khalid Latif on the stage. Jewish actor and vocal Mamdani supporter Mandy Patinkin led a school choir in singing “Over the Rainbow.” Rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO of the rabbinic human rights group T’ruah, was in the audience and called it a “frigid but hopeful day.”

Some of the country’s best-known Jewish politicians were in attendance. Mamdani ally Sen. Bernie Sanders administered the oath of office, while Rep. Jerry Nadler and Sen. Chuck Schumer looked on from the dais. (Nadler endorsed Mamdani; Schumer did not.)

“Where else could a Muslim kid like me grow up eating bagels and lox every Sunday,” he said. Mamdani also said that “Russian Jewish immigrants in Brighton Beach” were among those who should feel included in his vision of the city, cited Yiddish speakers and mentioned “shul” as one of the places where New Yorkers pray.

Zohran Mamdani referenced Jews as part of New York’s diverse fabric throughout his inauguration speech.

On Mamdani’s first day as mayor, he revoked all of Eric Adams’ executive orders issued after his September 2024 indictment on federal corruption charges — including actions on Israel and antisemitism.

Among these were a ban on city officials boycotting Israel; the city’s adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which critics say inappropriately treats some forms of Israel criticism as antisemitic; and a requirement that the police chief “evaluate” rules about protests outside houses of worship.

Mamdani said he would maintain the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, which Adams created in May. “That is an issue that we take very seriously,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The revocations drew ire from pro-Israel advocates. William Daroff, head of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, called them “a troubling indicator of the direction in which he is leading the city.”

Israel’s foreign ministry responded to the moves by accusing Mamdani of “antisemitic gasoline on an open fire.”