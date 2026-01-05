My liberal activist friends taught me how to be a Zionist in anti-Zionist spaces

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This article was produced as part of the New York Jewish Week’s Teen Journalism Fellowship, a program that works with Jewish teens around New York City to report on issues that affect their lives.

Raised in a family of liberal Democrats, I once considered myself an activist. I still remember the pride I felt when my parents took me to my first protest when I was 10: the 2018 March for Our Lives gun control demonstration in New York City.

Since then, I’ve supported or marched for a range of progressive causes, including LGBTQ+ rights, abortion access and climate action. But things changed when the war between Israel and Hamas began. I found it disheartening to watch as an increasing number of left-leaning activists — such as Angela Davis and Judith Butler — incorporated anti-Zionist rhetoric into their work. As a result, I started declining my parents’ invitations to protests, worried that I would be confronted with people calling for Israel’s destruction.

My parents’ experience at an April Hands Off! rally in Bryant Park confirmed that fear: They encountered people wearing shirts reading “Disarm Israel” and holding signs that said “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — which many Jews, including myself, interpret as a call for Israel’s destruction. My parents felt deeply uncomfortable marching near these protesters, as they did not want to appear to endorse their anti-Israel views.

In recent years, anti-Zionism has become a trend that’s extended beyond activist groups and into mainstream political circles within the Democratic Party. My own politics haven’t changed — I still support Democratic candidates and their policies. But the growing acceptance of anti-Zionism within the left flank of the Democratic Party — as seen by the recent election of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani — has made me feel alienated.

Among Democratic voters, too, the landscape has shifted. Support for Israel, once the majority opinion among members of both parties, has eroded since Oct. 7. According to a recent poll of NYC voters, support for Israel is now an opinion predominantly held by Republicans. In both parties, anti-Israel sentiment is more common among younger members, as high as 71% among Democrats. Conversations I’ve had with students at my NYC public high school confirm the trend.

As a result of this divergence between liberalism and Zionism, I feel torn between two worlds. To find Zionist solidarity, I’m drawn toward my more conservative peers, and to find liberal solidarity, I must at times overlook anti-Zionism. Either way, I feel that I must suppress or even hide some of the beliefs that are most important to me. I want to embrace activism again, but how do I reconcile that with the anti-Zionism that has become acceptable within the liberal community? I interviewed some of my peers to find out how they were navigating this challenge.

My friend Maxanne Wallace-Segall is a Jewish student at Stuyvesant High School who considers herself a “liberal Zionist.” Opposing the Trump administration, she co-leads a citywide organization, We The Students, that is battling what it calls overreach by the Trump administration. While she doesn’t support all of Israel’s actions in Gaza, she believes that Israel has a “historical and physical right to exist.”

Part of her role at We The Students involves collaborating with other student-led organizations. As the Israel-Hamas war went on, she observed colleagues proposing “extremely, extremely anti-Zionist” ideas that went beyond criticizing Israel’s policies, instead attacking Israel’s fundamental right to exist.

But instead of retreating from political engagement, Wallace-Segall’s strategy has been to initiate conversations with those who oppose Zionism. To combat the narrative of Israel as a villain, she frequently shares what she’s read in the news and asks others “what they think.” She also established a new organization, The Together Project, to facilitate dialogue between Jewish and Muslim students through citywide conferences and school events.

Wallace-Segall told me that the tension between her liberalism and Zionism hasn’t strained her relationship with progressive causes. Rather, it has caused her to view her role differently: Now, in addition to fighting for liberalism, she cares about “fighting within” to check anti-Zionism inside the liberal movement.

Wallace-Segall, who identifies as gay, acknowledged that she’s experienced a “huge amount of pushback [to] Zionism within the queer community.” Now she introduces herself to peers as “a gay Zionist”— showing that these two identities can coexist, and that she’s proud of both.

I also reached out to my friend Mika, a senior at a public high school in Queens. Like me, Mika has struggled with the divide between Zionism and liberal activism. “I worshipped Greta Thunberg in middle school,” she said, referring to the Swedish climate activist who has since supported anti-Zionism and participates in the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement. “I literally designed a campaign for her for one of my middle school projects. And now? She’s betrayed me.” (Mika asked that her school and last name not be used in this article because her classmates have recently begun bullying her because of her Zionism.)

To her, liberal and anti-Zionist movements have converged because liberals fundamentally misunderstand what being Zionist actually means: “Being pro-Israel doesn’t make you pro-war,” Mika said. To her, Zionism is neither a liberal nor conservative position — it’s simply “the belief that Jews have the right to their own state.”

To fight misinformation, Mika has worked to educate her peers about the definition of Zionism. She hopes that in doing so, she will help people understand that it’s not a conservative position, thereby loosening the hold of anti-Zionism on the liberal community. For example, when someone tells her that they don’t like Israel, she responds: “I bet you’re [actually] a Zionist — because truthfully, how many people believe that we should take every single Israeli and disperse them around the globe?”

Speaking with these friends made me realize that it’s possible to remain a committed liberal while staying true to my Zionist beliefs. It also occurred to me that part of the reason anti-Zionism has flourished within the liberal community is because many liberal Zionists, myself included, have retreated from activist spaces, allowing anti-Zionism to grow unchallenged.

With that in mind, while attending an immigration rights workshop in Brooklyn last month, I didn’t let hints of anti-Zionism scare me away. When I noticed that the teacher’s shirt featured a watermelon in the shape of all the land “from the river to the sea,” I didn’t get up and leave. Instead, I sat there, pen raised, ready to take notes on everything he said.

And while I didn’t proudly proclaim my love for Israel, I did more than I would have before. My act of resistance was remaining in my seat and murmuring to the person next to me that the teacher’s shirt was offensive. As small as it seemed, my continued presence meant that I hadn’t let anti-Zionism intimidate me. I stayed firmly rooted in my seat, head held high, a Zionist presence in a hostile space.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of NYJW or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.