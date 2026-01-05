Venezuela’s Maduro faces 92-year-old Orthodox Jewish judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan court

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Maduro has a history of blaming “Zionism” for opposition to his regime. Venezuela’s acting leader, Maduro’s vice president Delcy Rodriguez, said there were “Zionist undertones” to the U.S. military’s capture of Maduro.

Hellerstein discussed the intersection of his Jewish identity and profession on a 2020 interview on the “Behind the Bima” podcast. “I just feel that it’s my obligation to listen, to be compassionate but then to apply the law as I understand it,” he said, adding, “It’s impossible to say what role my Jewishness or my Orthodoxy plays in that. I think it does.”

Hellerstein was also a 45-year regular at a Manhattan tennis center , where he played with Rabbis Haskel Lookstein, Michael Shmidman and Jonah Kupietzky.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including drug trafficking and other crimes, in a Lower Manhattan courthouse today.

Mamdani privately told Jewish leaders that he opposed Eric Adams’ decisions on Israel, including a ban on city agencies boycotting Israel and the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which critics say inappropriately treats some forms of Israel criticism as antisemitic.

Ultimately, Mamdani opted not to publicly single out the Israel-related orders, instead rolling them into his revocation of all Adams’ executive orders issued after his September 2024 indictment on federal corruption charges.

Mamdani used prepared notes to answer a reporter’s question about the IHRA definition on Friday. “When we speak about the IHRA definition that you asked about, protecting Jewish New Yorkers is going to be a focus of my administration, and I also know that a number of leading Jewish organizations have immense concerns around this definition, and so what we will do is actually deliver on our commitment to protect Jewish New Yorkers,” he said.

Julie Menin, who is expected to be the first Jewish speaker of the City Council, called Mamdani to say she was “extremely concerned about the repeal of the executive orders,” she told the New York Post.