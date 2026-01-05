JTA Sections

Venezuela’s Maduro faces 92-year-old Orthodox Jewish judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan court

Plus, Jewish New York politicians react to Mamdani’s repeal of Adams’ pro-Israel executive orders.

Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, as federal agents escort him into an armored car en route to a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2026 in New York City.
⚖️ Maduro in Manhattan

🗣 Fallout from Mamdani’s first moves on Israel

  • Zohran Mamdani contemplated how to revoke his predecessor’s Israel-related executive orders throughout his transition period, reported The New York Times.

  • Mamdani privately told Jewish leaders that he opposed Eric Adams’ decisions on Israel, including a ban on city agencies boycotting Israel and the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which critics say inappropriately treats some forms of Israel criticism as antisemitic.

  • Ultimately, Mamdani opted not to publicly single out the Israel-related orders, instead rolling them into his revocation of all Adams’ executive orders issued after his September 2024 indictment on federal corruption charges.

  • Mamdani used prepared notes to answer a reporter’s question about the IHRA definition on Friday. “When we speak about the IHRA definition that you asked about, protecting Jewish New Yorkers is going to be a focus of my administration, and I also know that a number of leading Jewish organizations have immense concerns around this definition, and so what we will do is actually deliver on our commitment to protect Jewish New Yorkers,” he said.

  • Julie Menin, who is expected to be the first Jewish speaker of the City Council, called Mamdani to say she was “extremely concerned about the repeal of the executive orders,” she told the New York Post.

  • State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs, who is Jewish, also said he “disagreed” with Mamdani’s decision and “it obviously didn’t send a reassuring message to the Jewish community.” But he added, “Let’s give him time.”

🎶 Culture corner

