Hochul backs centrist Dan Goldman over progressive Brad Lander in congressional race with Israel as a fault line

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Rep. Dan Goldman, the Democrat representing a Manhattan and Brooklyn district, has officially launched his reelection campaign. Now he braces for a primary challenge from progressive Brad Lander.

The two Jewish Democrats will face off over Israel. Though both consider themselves Zionists, Lander has accused Israel of genocide and stumped for Mamdani, while Goldman has called himself “unabashedly pro-Israel” and refused to endorse Mamdani over his anti-Zionist views. (On Election Day, Goldman wrote in State Sen. Zellnor Myrie for mayor.)

Lander argues that Goldman’s support for Israel betrayed his constituents and he lacks the boldness to meet the political moment. Goldman told The New York Times that he has the experience to “get results, not revolutions.”

“To stop Trump’s assault on our Constitution, we need Democrats who not only fight, but who know how to win,” Goldman said in the video announcing his run.