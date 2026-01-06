Hochul backs centrist Dan Goldman over progressive Brad Lander in congressional race with Israel as a fault line

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🗣 Goldman and Lander prepare to fight
Rep. Dan Goldman, the Democrat representing a Manhattan and Brooklyn district, has officially launched his reelection campaign. Now he braces for a primary challenge from progressive Brad Lander.
The two Jewish Democrats will face off over Israel. Though both consider themselves Zionists, Lander has accused Israel of genocide and stumped for Mamdani, while Goldman has called himself “unabashedly pro-Israel” and refused to endorse Mamdani over his anti-Zionist views. (On Election Day, Goldman wrote in State Sen. Zellnor Myrie for mayor.)
Lander argues that Goldman’s support for Israel betrayed his constituents and he lacks the boldness to meet the political moment. Goldman told The New York Times that he has the experience to “get results, not revolutions.”
“To stop Trump’s assault on our Constitution, we need Democrats who not only fight, but who know how to win,” Goldman said in the video announcing his run.
Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Goldman immediately after his announcement.
🚓 Tisch’s non-demotion
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, a Jewish heiress, clarified her role in Mamdani’s administration during a press conference today. Chatter had circulated that Mamdani demoted her through an executive order that gave his first deputy Dean Fuleihan authority to supervise the NYPD.
“I’d also like to thank Mayor Mamdani, to whom I report directly, and with whom I am developing a close and productive working relationship,” said Tisch.
Mamdani also responded to the rumors on Monday, saying, “My police commissioner will continue to report directly to me.” He added, “The executive order is in terms of the question of coordination. This is about the daily minutia of coordination, not about the question of reporting.”
🗑 Garbage can named for Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen, New York’s own Jewish mogul of reality television, has received the honor of having a municipal garbage can named after him.
Cohen will appear today at a ribbon-cutting event for his trash can, a tribute from the Hudson Square Business Improvement District, reported The New York Times. Cohen has worked on Hudson Street for over 15 years.
Samara Karasyk, the association’s president, said they wanted to promote Cohen as a personality embedded in Hudson Square — but regulations prevented them from tacking a sign on city property. The trash can was fair game.
“It’s a very New York thing to do,” said Karasyk. “I don’t think Andy Cohen’s a trashy guy. I think he’s got a great sense of humor, from everything I’ve watched.”
💰 Peter Chatzky funnels $5 million into Congress bid
Jewish tech founder Peter Chatzky has put $5 million of his personal fortune into his bid to unseat Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in the Hudson Valley.
Chatzky is running in a Democratic primary that includes other establishment favorites, such as Cait Conley and Beth Davidson. He is currently the deputy mayor of Briarcliff Manor in Westchester County.
He calls himself a “pragmatic progressive” and has praised Mamdani for a campaign “consistently focused on affordability, fairness and opportunity,” according to Politico.
Chatzky, who has family in Israel, previously told Jewish Insider that “Israel has a 100% right, 1,000% right, to defend itself,” but said the United States should suspend arms sales to Israel because of findings that it has violated human rights law.
👋 Farewell to the babka parfait
Mekelburg’s, the Brooklyn restaurant serving up babka and other comfort foods, closed on Jan. 1 after 10 years.