Hochul announces synagogue ‘safety zones’ where protests are banned, as antisemitic incidents top NYC hate crimes

Jewish New Yorkers were targeted in 330 reported hate crimes last year, more than all other groups combined, the NYPD said on Tuesday.

The number of antisemitic incidents fell slightly from 2024, which saw a record high, but still made up 57% of all hate crimes reported to police.

“These numbers remain far too high and antisemitism continues to be the most persistent hate threat that we face,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish, at a joint press conference with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul said she will announce a policy to establish “safety zones” around houses of worship, where people can “go to a safe place without threats of violence or protest,” during her State of the State on Jan. 13.