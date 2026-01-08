It’s official: Julie Menin, who has raised concerns with Mamdani, elected first Jewish NYC Council speaker

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Julie Menin was unanimously elected speaker of the City Council on Wednesday. The first Jew in the role and a centrist Democrat, she will be a significant check on Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who promised to “govern as a democratic socialist.”

Menin’s mother and grandmother survived the Holocaust hiding in a cellar in Hungary, and her grandfather was killed.

In her inaugural speech, Menin celebrated the new frontiers she shared with Mamdani. “We live in a day with the first Muslim mayor of New York City and now the first Jewish speaker of the Council serving at the same time,” sad Menin.

But the two have strong ideological differences. Mamdani sought to thwart her bid in favor of a more progressive candidate, Politico reported, and Menin declined to endorse him for mayor.

Menin invited Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, the head of the New York Board of Rabbis, to deliver her invocation. The organization recently criticized Mamdani for revoking two of his predecessor’s executive orders related to defining antisemitism and banning boycotts of Israel. (Potasnik sat on one of Mamdani’s transition committees.)

Menin herself called Mamdani to say she was “extremely concerned” about repealing the orders, according to the New York Post.

She referenced a recent anti-Zionist protest outside a Manhattan synagogue in her speech, saying, “We cannot let what happened outside Park East Synagogue ever happen again, at any house of worship.” Mamdani suggested that the event, which promoted migration to Israel, misused a “sacred space.”