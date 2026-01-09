Hochul condemns protesters at Queens synagogue; Mamdani yet to respond

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has condemned a video of protesters chanting “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here” outside a Queens synagogue on Thursday night.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews,” Hochul said on X. “No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it’s dangerous, and it has no place in New York.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has yet to respond to the rally outside Young Israel of Kew Garden Hills, which was hosting an event promoting real estate sales in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. It marked an early test of Israel-related tensions for Mamdani, a staunch Israel critic.

Roughly the same number of counter-protesters showed up, with the NYPD keeping the groups separated through barricades down the street from the synagogue. Some pro-Israel demonstrators shouted “We love ICE,” a reference to the federal immigration enforcement agency involved in the Trump administration’s efforts to deport pro-Palestinian activists.

Along with the chant in support of Hamas, pro-Palestinian protesters shouted “Death to the IDF” and “Globalize the intifada.” Mamdani came under fire for declining to condemn the latter slogan during election season, though he has said he would “discourage” it.

PAL-Awda, the group leading the pro-Palestinian protest, also organized a November demonstration that targeted another event about moving to Israel at Park East Synagogue.

At the time, Mamdani reiterated his vow to keep all New Yorkers safe but added that “sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law.” Jewish lawmakers called for “buffer zones” limiting protests directly outside houses of worship.