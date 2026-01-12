Mamdani’s campaign strategist wants him to back Micah Lasher in UWS congressional race: Report

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the pro-Palestinian protesters who chanted “We support Hamas here” outside a Queens synagogue on Friday.

His response, which came nearly a day after the incident, drew criticism from Jews including some who have defended him in the past. Other politicians, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, denounced the rhetoric sooner.

Pollster Adam Carlson said he was a “vocal and passionate” supporter of Mamdani, but the delay in responding was “hurtful” and “bad politics.”

Mamdani’s comments marked the first time he described Hamas as a “terrorist” group. “Chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city,” he said on X. “We will continue to ensure New Yorkers’ safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest.”

Mamdani also fielded chiding from his pro-Palestinian supporters for condemning the protesters and not the event they targeted, which promoted real estate sales in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

In response to a reporter’s question about that critique, he said, “I absolutely am in opposition to the sale of land in the occupied West Bank.”

On Sunday, Mamdani denounced an arson attack on a synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi. A suspect has been arrested and federal agents are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.