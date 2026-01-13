Mezuzah stays on Gracie Mansion as Zohran Mamdani moves in

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji have officially moved from their one-bedroom in Astoria to Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side, the ultra-wealthy neighborhood that largely opposed him in the mayoral election.

Despite the hostility from some residents, Mamdani is making himself at home. He told reporters that his favorite bagels in the area are from Bagel Shop and his chefs on staff will skip pork in deference to his halal diet.

As Mamdani moved in, he was photographed passing the main entrance’s mezuzah, installed by New York’s first Jewish Mayor Abraham Beame after his election in 1973. The addition represented a historic moment of representation for Jewish New Yorkers.