Mezuzah stays on Gracie Mansion as Zohran Mamdani moves in

🏠 Mamdani moves house
Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji have officially moved from their one-bedroom in Astoria to Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side, the ultra-wealthy neighborhood that largely opposed him in the mayoral election.
Despite the hostility from some residents, Mamdani is making himself at home. He told reporters that his favorite bagels in the area are from Bagel Shop and his chefs on staff will skip pork in deference to his halal diet.
As Mamdani moved in, he was photographed passing the main entrance’s mezuzah, installed by New York’s first Jewish Mayor Abraham Beame after his election in 1973. The addition represented a historic moment of representation for Jewish New Yorkers.
Former Mayor Eric Adams said Mamdani could expect interesting traces from the previous tenant. “I gave him a good note, and I left the ghost there,” said Adams.
💰 Adams’ crypto against antisemitism
Adams officially launched his next venture on Monday, a cryptocurrency token called “NYC Token” that he said will fund efforts to combat antisemitism.
Proceeds from the token will be used to “address anti-Americanism, antisemitism, to teach our children how to embrace the blockchain technology, of how to run cities correctly,” said Adams.
Adams made note of the early challenges faced by his successor. “I’m also encouraging all New Yorkers to look at the atmosphere, protesting in front of synagogues and making comments, of anti-Israel comments,” he said.
⚖️ NYC activists urge antisemitism probe
Two activists have filed a civil rights complaint with the DOJ over years of antisemitic incidents in the Jackson Heights area, reported the New York Post. The grievances included the vandalism of a menorah last month and graffiti of swastikas.
The complaint was filed by former state Senator Hiram Monserrate and retired City College of New York professor Samuel Kleinplatz.
Monserrate was expelled from the senate in 2009 after being convicted of domestic assault. In a separate case, he pled guilty to misusing public money in 2012 and was sentenced to two years in prison.
🗳 From the campaign trail
J Street, a liberal Zionist advocacy group that has accused Israel of genocide, has endorsed Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman’s reelection bid.
The group praised Goldman’s “pro-Israel, pro-peace, and pro-democracy leadership” and noted his history of “co-leading letters opposing demolition of Palestinian homes and calling for sanctions on some of the most violent extremist settlers in the West Bank.”
But J Street also said it will “approve” challenger Brad Lander, a progressive who has attacked Goldman for defending Israel. Lander has Mamdani’s endorsement.
Pesach Osina, a longtime member of the Orthodox community in Far Rockaway, has announced he is running for New York State Assembly District 23.