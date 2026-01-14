Cameron Kasky, Gen-Z Israel critic, quits congressional race to focus on West Bank activism

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

The race for New York’s 12th District remains crowded, including candidates such as Assemblymembers Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, who is considered Nadler’s protegee, John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg and anti-Trumper George Conway.

Kasky made criticizing Israel central to his campaign and told us that his views represent “the next generation of Jewish Americans.”

The 25-year-old Parkland school shooting survivor said his trip to the West Bank last month compelled his pivot from politics to activism. “I returned from Palestine with one concern: what can we do to stop the settler violence in the West Bank?” he said.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Columbia University. Folks, I’m so sorry- I have to drop out of one more thing,” Kasky said on X on Wednesday morning.

Cameron Kasky, the Jewish Gen-Z progressive who ran for retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler’s seat, quit his bid to focus on human rights in the West Bank.

About $1.5 million of the funds were later returned, leaving about $1 million unaccounted for.

The token’s value collapsed after an account linked to its creator withdrew about $2.5 million from the liquidity pool, leading to accusations of a “rug pull” — a scheme in which someone publicly markets a coin and then quickly takes significant profits.

The former mayor said NYC Token’s proceeds would be used to “address anti-Americanism” and “antisemitism.”

Eric Adams’ New York City-themed crypto token, which he said would fund efforts to combat antisemitism, shot to $580 million and then crashed 80% in a matter of minutes when it launched on Monday.

Betar US, a militant pro-Israel group, has agreed to halt its New York operations in a settlement with state Attorney General Letitia James.

The attorney general’s office found the group had committed a “campaign of violence, harassment, and intimidation against Arab, Muslim, and Jewish New Yorkers.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised the settlement. “For years, Betar has sowed a campaign of hatred across New York, trafficking in Islamophobic extremism and harassing those with whom they disagreed,” he said on X.

The decision marked the first penalty from a state law enforcement agency against Betar US since the group emerged as an exemplar of aggressive, truculent pro-Israel counter-protests in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

In texts to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Ronn Torossian, the founder of Betar Worldwide who lives in Israel, said the organization had sought to disband its New York operations since last March.