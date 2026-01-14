Cameron Kasky, Gen-Z Israel critic, quits congressional race to focus on West Bank activism

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
👋 Kasky drops out
Cameron Kasky, the Jewish Gen-Z progressive who ran for retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler’s seat, quit his bid to focus on human rights in the West Bank.
“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Columbia University. Folks, I’m so sorry- I have to drop out of one more thing,” Kasky said on X on Wednesday morning.
The 25-year-old Parkland school shooting survivor said his trip to the West Bank last month compelled his pivot from politics to activism. “I returned from Palestine with one concern: what can we do to stop the settler violence in the West Bank?” he said.
Kasky made criticizing Israel central to his campaign and told us that his views represent “the next generation of Jewish Americans.”
The race for New York’s 12th District remains crowded, including candidates such as Assemblymembers Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, who is considered Nadler’s protegee, John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg and anti-Trumper George Conway.
💰 Adams’ antisemitism-fighting crypto coin crashes mysteriously
Eric Adams’ New York City-themed crypto token, which he said would fund efforts to combat antisemitism, shot to $580 million and then crashed 80% in a matter of minutes when it launched on Monday.
The former mayor said NYC Token’s proceeds would be used to “address anti-Americanism” and “antisemitism.”
The token’s value collapsed after an account linked to its creator withdrew about $2.5 million from the liquidity pool, leading to accusations of a “rug pull” — a scheme in which someone publicly markets a coin and then quickly takes significant profits.
About $1.5 million of the funds were later returned, leaving about $1 million unaccounted for.
🛑 Militant pro-Israel group halts in NY
Betar US, a militant pro-Israel group, has agreed to halt its New York operations in a settlement with state Attorney General Letitia James.
The attorney general’s office found the group had committed a “campaign of violence, harassment, and intimidation against Arab, Muslim, and Jewish New Yorkers.”
Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised the settlement. “For years, Betar has sowed a campaign of hatred across New York, trafficking in Islamophobic extremism and harassing those with whom they disagreed,” he said on X.
The decision marked the first penalty from a state law enforcement agency against Betar US since the group emerged as an exemplar of aggressive, truculent pro-Israel counter-protests in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.
In texts to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Ronn Torossian, the founder of Betar Worldwide who lives in Israel, said the organization had sought to disband its New York operations since last March.
“We urge all Zionist nonprofits to disband in NYC,” Torossian wrote via WhatsApp. Betar’s social media accounts echoed this sentiment, saying, “NY stands with Palestine. We advise all Zionist organizations to disband in the state of NY.”
🕍 What’s next for protests outside synagogues?
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new legislation to create a 25-foot buffer zone around houses of worship and healthcare facilities in her State of the State address on Tuesday.
Hochul said that pro-Hamas chants by protesters outside a Queens synagogue last week were “antisemitic,” adding, “I’ll respect people’s right to protest any day of the week — but not within 25 feet of the property line at houses of worship.”
-
But while there appears to be broad support for such buffer zones in New York, their path to implementation could be rocky. We looked at how lawmakers will weigh the benefits of constraining protests against the costs, including the potential impact on free speech.
🪧 Activist student group still registered after role in synagogue protest
The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at City College of New York remains a registered campus group after participating in the Queens synagogue protest last week, reported Jewish Insider. The event saw some activists chanting, “We support Hamas here.”
CCNY SJP reposted a flier promoting the protest and shared videos on its Instagram story of its members taking part.
-
CCNY recently came under scrutiny after an imam led a student walkout against the Hillel director during an interfaith campus event.
🥯 Jewish food report
Tomorrow is National Bagel Day! To celebrate, H&H Bagels is offering a free bagel and spread sandwich to all Rewards members.
How do you choose the “most iconic” bagel? We looked at one option that resonates in New York City: ranked-choice voting.
Check out The New York Times rundown of the 17 best bagels in the city right now.