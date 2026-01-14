The hottest hangout for Jewish teens on the Upper East Side is — a kosher grocery store?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This article was produced as part of the New York Jewish Week’s Teen Journalism Fellowship, a program that works with Jewish teens around New York City to report on issues that affect their lives.

When the Ramaz High School’s student government was looking for ways to foster school spirit this fall, it reached out to the one place that could unite the Upper East Side school’s students: Ouri’s Market.

A kosher grocery market might not be the most obvious place for teens to seek partnership — but then again, Ouri’s isn’t a typical store. It’s become a hotspot for local teens from Ramaz and other nearby schools, drawn by its smoothies and social media buzz.

Because of the draw Ouri’s has with the Ramaz community, the student government approached them about creating a custom drink. Morris Cohen, the club’s senior vice president, said he took inspiration from his best friend’s aunt, Mariel Dweck, who made a smoothie with Ouri’s to promote Marielody, her educational show for toddlers. The store’s management got them in touch with their social media manager Andro Mchedlidze, and after sessions of testing and filming, the result was the Ramaz Remix, an $8 blue raspberry and mango lemonade in the school’s blue and gold colors.

The family-operated supermarket chain was founded by Ouri Galili in 1976, but his five children now run and continue to develop the business. Expanding upon two other Brooklyn and New Jersey locations, the one on Third Avenue, since its opening in 2024, has given Ouri’s a new virality and buzz, with 28.6K Instagram followers. Their online growth comes from several places: collaborations like the Ramaz Remix, connections with influential locals like influencer mom Joyce Chabbott, and the steady rotation of trend-driven items.

Caroline Tablada, 17, calls herself “Ouri’s obsessed.” A Reform Jew living on the Upper East Side, she is there at least once a week as a part of her after-school routine, whether that involves grabbing a snack or browsing.

Gourmet grocers are a rising trend in the city, and Tablada follows many on social media, but says Ouri’s is “by far the best.” The energy impresses her most. “When you go inside, there’s actually really high-quality food and just the network of staff members are just always happy to be there,” she said.

In addition to the Ramaz Remix, Ouri’s collaborates with other Jewish brands and influencers, including Ellie Zeiler, who has 10.2 million TikTok followers. Zeiler’s jewelry brand, Jane Jewels, has two drink collaborations with Ouri’s and held a one-day event selling her product.

Before Ouri’s, teens said that they would shop at other Upper East Side markets, such as the neighborhood’s Butterfield Market. Religious teens also relied on Tomer’s Gourmet Market, another kosher option in the area. However, Ouri’s fills a need for a combination of the two, offering kosher grab-and-go options that speak to the interests and culture of their demographic. Cohen explained, Ouri’s is Tomer’s “on steroids.”

“A lot of the upper classmen that have privileges that can leave the building during lunch go to Ouri’s because of the variety. You can get a bagel, you can get coffee, you can get sushi,” said Cohen. “There’s literally anything.”

On a recent Wednesday afternoon, young costumes formed several lines in the store, ordering smoothies — including specialty drinks averaging $10-15 for a small — and pre-made foods like $10 sushi.

Ouri’s is only blocks away from more than 10 elite private schools, both secular and Jewish, and more than 10 synagogues.

“They don’t care if you’re Jewish or not,” said Abby, 16, whose private school is nearby and lives across Central Park on the Upper West Side. She asked that her last name not be used. “They just want to share the food that they love and that they eat with everyone. And it’s nice seeing how close of a relationship they have with their customers.”

The social media pull is strong for many of these shoppers, who watch videos of reviews, tours of the grocery, or Ouri’s own interviews with their customers.

“It was recommended to me by my friend and her mom,” said Tablada, who added that “TikTok definitely put it on my radar.” Tablada considers the store cross-generational, but she notes its energy is attracting lots of younger customers.

Though Ouri’s management didn’t respond to a reporter’s interview requests, Mchedlidze said social media draws teens.

“Ouri’s is viral because it has a cool Instagram, first,” said Mchedlidze. “Second, I think they trust the shop.”

When asked if he truly feels a part of Ouri’s, Cohen explained, “One hundred percent. Almost every time I go to Ouri’s, I’ll see a familiar face, just because the community’s pretty big, but it’s also not super big.”