Hochul challenger (and lieutenant) says US should halt arms sales to Israel

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, running a longshot campaign to unseat his boss Gov. Kathy Hochul, said the United States should halt all arms sales and “diplomatic cover” to Israel in an interview with student journalist Luke Radel on Wednesday.

Delgado staked out a more critical position on Israel than Hochul, calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal.” Asked if he thought Israel was committing genocide, Delgado said he “could see how people want to argue it both ways” but it was “hard to argue against scholars.”

Delgado has not previously made Israel a major issue in his politics. His comments come as support for Israel has plummeted among Democrats.

Delgado also said he was “sensitive” to the issue because of personal relationships. He is married to Black Jewish filmmaker Lacey Schwartz Delgado, who joined him on a trip to Israel when he represented his upstate district in Congress, and they have two Jewish sons. He said it “felt good” to visit Israel with her.

Hochul has disagreed with Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s pledge to arrest Netanyahu, maintained an anti-BDS executive order by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and announced legislation to ban protests — including Israel-related demonstrations — outside synagogues this week.

Meanwhile, Republican Hudson Valley Rep. Mike Lawler is being attacked over his support for Israel in a new ad from the Institute for Middle East Understanding.

“Lawler voted to give Israel billions of dollars paid for by your taxes,” said the ad, which launches today on CNN, MSNBC and digital platforms. “Israelis enjoy universal healthcare while Americans go bankrupt from medical bills.”