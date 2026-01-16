Kathy Hochul proposed a 25-foot buffer zone around synagogues. Julie Menin wants to quadruple that.

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Julie Menin, the new leader of the NYC Council, is announcing her initiative to combat antisemitism at the Museum of Jewish Heritage today.

Menin’s plan includes establishing a perimeter around schools and houses of worship to protect students and congregants from protests.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced similar legislation at the state level this week, proposing a 25-foot buffer zone around houses of worship. Menin wants to go further with a 100-foot barrier, she told The New York Times.

Hochul’s push is likely to run into free speech concerns, sources told us, and Menin may face similar obstacles.

Menin will also propose a program to provide places of worship with security training, a hotline for reporting antisemitic incidents and $1.2 million allocated to Holocaust education over the next two years.

Menin was not backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani to become speaker. As a moderate and a Zionist, she differs on many issues from the democratic socialist, anti-Zionist mayor.