An earlier version of Mamdani’s response to pro-Hamas chants condemned the Jewish Defense League: Report

Mayor Zohran Mamdani went back and forth with Jewish leaders about how to word his response to protesters who chanted “We support Hamas here” outside a Queens synagogue on Jan. 8, The New York Times reported this weekend.

Mamdani drew some criticism for his delay in condemning the chants, with his final statement coming a full day later, after observant Jews had gone offline for Shabbat.

Josh Binderman, Mamdani’s liaison to Jewish New Yorkers who previously worked at the liberal pro-Israel group J Street, sent multiple versions of the response to Jewish leaders for review.

The first draft of a statement was criticized by a Jewish official who said it didn’t forcefully condemn Hamas. Another draft was flagged for mentioning the Jewish Defense League, a far-right pro-Israel group that the FBI designated as a terrorist organization in 2021.

Some pro-Israel protesters outside the synagogue waved flags in support of the Kach movement, which is affiliated with the Jewish Defense League, but several Jewish reviewers felt that shouldn’t be mentioned because they believed the pro-Hamas chants were more widespread.

Mamdani’s final statement on X said, “Chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city. We will continue to ensure New Yorkers’ safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest.” It did not mention Hamas or the JDL specifically, though some Jewish New Yorkers applauded Mamdani for condemning Hamas.