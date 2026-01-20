Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate and other right-wing influencers filmed singing Ye’s ‘Heil Hitler’ at Miami nightclub

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Miami nightclub has apologized and says it fired multiple workers after a large group of far-right influencers, including Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate, were filmed singing along to Ye’s “Heil Hitler” there on Saturday night.

The footage circulated over the weekend, igniting criticism of Vendome, a Miami Beach hotspot, for hosting the figures who have praised Adolf Hitler, applauded Hamas leaders and promoted Holocaust denial.

In addition to Fuentes and Tate, who moved to Florida last year after being allowed to leave Romania under apparent pressure from the Trump administration, the figures included Tate’s brother Tristan, Sneako, Myron Gaines, Clavicular and Justin Waller. They arrived together and some were also filmed making Nazi salutes, according to clips that circulated widely on social media, including from footage uploaded by Sneako.

Ye’s song, released last year, is not available on most U.S. streaming platforms and has been banned in other countries because of its message. The song also includes an excerpt of a speech by the Nazi leader.

The incident comes amid increasing concern about the influence of antisemitic figures and rhetoric on the far right, with Fuentes playing a central role following his interview last year with Tucker Carlson, who is close to the Trump administration. It elicited widespread criticism of both the figures and Vendome from Jewish groups, elected officials and others.

“I’m disgusted about it. There’s no place for that in Miami Beach. We’re a welcoming and diverse city,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, who is Jewish.

“Let’s be clear: Any instance of glorifying Hitler and the Nazis is cause for grave concern and should be immediately condemned,” the Nexus Project, a liberal antisemitism watchdog, said in a statement. “That the men who took part in this Hitler praising seem to have the sympathies and ear of the President of the United States should be doubly cause for concern.”

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, a U.S. nonprofit, said in a statement, “Video footage of this spectacle is not merely offensive. It is a chilling reminder of how extremist ideology is being repackaged as entertainment and social currency in 2026.”

The Anti-Defamation League pressed Vendome for an explanation for acceding to the influencers request for Ye’s song. “Why would a nightclub play a song that glorifies Hitler and was banned by multiple streaming platforms?” it said on X. “Imagine being Jewish, out for a fun night, and now you’re surrounded by people performing Nazis salutes to a song that glorifies the individual responsible for murdering 6 million other Jews. This is not ok.”

The Tate brothers’ attorney told TMZ that they had not sung along to the song. “If anyone wants to be angry, that anger belongs with the people who chose to play it and the people who chose to sing it,” the attorney, Joseph McBride, told the outlet. “What I can say without qualification is this. Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate did neither. If the club is looking for someone to blame, it should start by looking in the mirror.”

Vendome responded on Sunday, saying that the video captured “content and imagery that are deeply offensive and unacceptable.” It condemned antisemitism and said it was investigating why the song was played during a “bottle parade,” or the presentation of drinks to VIP guests.

On Monday, the nightclub announced that it had fired three employees, banned the personalities involved in the video and was taking other steps to prevent similar events from taking place in the future.

“Vendôme has implemented new protocols and safeguards, including strict content controls, enhanced management oversight, and a zero-tolerance enforcement policy, to ensure our venue is never used as a platform for discrimination, hate, antisemitism or any other behavior harmful towards our community!” it said in a statement posted to Instagram, adding, “We recognize the real harm this incident may caused to the Jewish community and to Miami Beach as a whole.”