Israeli comedian Guy Hochman’s NYC show canceled amid protests, one day after he was detained in Canada

Israeli comedian and former combat soldier Guy Hochman said his performance at Broadway Comedy Club was canceled when protesters blocked the entrance on Tuesday night.

Pro-Palestinian groups including Jewish Voice for Peace NYC, Palestinian Youth Movement, Writers Against the War on Gaza and MAS Youth Center celebrated the cancellation on Instagram. “New Yorkers are making it clear: Genocidaires are not welcome in our city,” they said in a joint post.

The Hind Rajab Foundation said Hochman — who was tapped by the Israeli army’s spokesperson’s unit during the war in Gaza because of his social media prowess — called for the “mass killing and extermination” of Palestinians and the destruction of their religious sites, including a statement that “not a single mosque will remain in Gaza.”

The group also initially accused Hochman of participating in the destruction of a Rafah mosque in September 2024. An updated version of its dossier on Hochman published on Tuesday retracts this claim. “HRF initially identified the soldier visible in the footage as Guy Hochman, based on preliminary information received,” the dossier concludes. “Subsequent information has raised questions regarding this identification. Verification of the individual’s identity is ongoing.

Hochman said despite the cancellation in “Mamdani city,” he performed for his audience outside the venue. “They won’t wipe the smile off our faces,” he said on Instagram. “The people of Israel live.”