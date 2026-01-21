San Diego Jewish groups decry disinvitation of rabbi from MLK Day event over ‘concerns about potential disruption related to Zionism’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The organizers of a Martin Luther King Day event in San Diego have come under fire from local Jewish groups after a rabbi said he was disinvited from speaking at the event due to his “connection to Israel.”

Rabbi Hanan Leberman, the leader of the Conservative Tifereth Israel Synagogue in San Diego, had initially been slated to give the closing prayer at the city’s All Peoples Celebration, which was organized by a community group called Alliance San Diego.

“This year, for the 38th annual All Peoples Celebration, we invite you to Choose Courage; to decide, with intention, to do what is right even when the fear and opposition are loud,” a description of the event read. “Now more than ever, our voices must rise above hesitation. We must claim our dignity and echo the notion that any attack on one, is an attack on us all.”

But in a post on Facebook Sunday, Leberman said he was “deeply upset” to learn he had been disinvited from the ceremony, writing that the reason behind the decision was due to his “connection to Israel.”

Born in Chicago and raised in Philadelphia, Leberman moved to Israel at 20 and served for three years in the IDF’s undercover counterterrorism unit, often as its cantor. He was ordained as a rabbi in the Masorti movement in Israel and worked there before moving to San Diego in 2024.

“The decision to disinvite me is, in my view, a disservice to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” wrote Leberman. “I believe the organization would benefit from deeper education about what Zionism truly is and about what the Jewish community is facing today—from both the left and the right.”

Alliance San Diego appeared to dispute Leberman’s account in a post on Instagram Sunday. The group wrote in a statement that it had asked two speakers to give up their slots “in response to concerns about potential disruption related to Zionism and anti-Zionism” but said they had not been disinvited. The other speaker has not been publicly identified.

“Our intention was never to exclude Jewish faith leaders or Jewish voices from this space,” the statement said. “As an organization working across many communities under immense strain and confronting assaults on immigrant communities, including Jewish and Israeli immigrants at a time of rising anti-semitism and fear, we acknowledge that our decision contributed to that pain rather than alleviating it.”

The MLK Day event was sponsored by the San Diego PBS station, several local universities and the American Federation of Teachers, whose head Randi Weingarten has faced criticism from the right over her response to antisemitism and from the left over her support for Israel.

No Jewish clergy spoke at the event, now in its 38th year, according to the Times of San Diego.

The decision to disinvite Leberman was decried by nearly four dozen synagogues and Jewish groups in San Diego in a joint statement published Sunday.

“Calling this gathering the All Peoples Celebration is difficult to reconcile with the exclusion of a Jewish leader for holding beliefs that are held by a strong majority of the Jewish community globally and here in San Diego,” the groups wrote. “Many now see this decision as turning the event into an ‘All Peoples (except for Jews) Celebration.’ That outcome should give everyone involved pause.”

Over the summer, all of the participating Jewish organizations in San Diego’s annual Pride festival pulled out of the celebration over the inclusion of a performance by anti-Israel R&B artist Kehlani. At the time, the Jewish groups cited “serious safety concerns” as the reason behind their withdrawal.