Did a Shabbat lunch convince Jessica Tisch to work for Zohran Mamdani?

A separate alleged antisemitic incident has resulted in federal hate crime charges. On Wednesday, prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging New Jersey man Alazim Baker with assaulting a rabbi and two other Jewish men wearing yarmulkes outside a Manhattan kosher restaurant in October, according to Yeshiva World News .

In November, swastikas scrawled on Magen David Yeshivah, a nearby Jewish school, prompted Mamdani’s first condemnation of local antisemitism as mayor minutes after the race was called in his favor.

“Antisemitism has no place in our city, and I stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish New Yorkers who were targeted,” Mamdani said on X . “My administration is working closely with the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force as well as our Parks Department, and those responsible will be investigated and held accountable.”

The local community board said the pavement and play equipment were “littered with swastikas” on Tuesday. More swastikas were sprayed on a wall on Wednesday, along with the words “Adolf Hitler.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was “sickened” by dozens of swastikas sprayed on a children’s playground in Gravesend Park, part of a heavily Orthodox Brooklyn neighborhood, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

New York’s most powerful odd couple joined forces after a 10-year-old’s advice during Shabbat.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch decided to accept her role in Mamdani’s administration after getting the nod from her son Harry during their family’s Shabbat lunch, The New York Times reported. Harry said that people would be inspired by Tisch and Mamdani working together despite their differences.

Tisch, a Jewish billionaire who supports Israel and staunchly defends the police, makes an unexpected pairing with Mamdani, a democratic socialist who forged his political identity around the Palestinian cause.

Tisch’s mother Merryl Tisch approved Harry’s message, saying, “Out of the mouths of babes. You have your answer.”

Tisch’s family members donated more than $1 million to Mamdani’s chief opponent in the mayoral race, Andrew Cuomo.

The mayor and police commissioner have already hit some road bumps. Mamdani came under fire for responding more slowly than other officials to pro-Hamas chants during a protest outside a Queens synagogue this month. In December, Tisch’s brother publicly called Mamdani an “enemy” of the Jewish people, prompting Tisch to apologize to Mamdani. And she had dinner on Tuesday with Jewish conservative shock jock Sid Rosenberg, who previously called Mamdani a “terrorist” who would “be cheering” another 9/11-style attack.

Still, Tisch and Mamdani appear to have developed a rapport. When a gunman killed four people at a Midtown office building in July, including police officer Didarul Islam, both reportedly welcomed each other’s sensitivity.