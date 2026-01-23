2 teens arrested for painting 73 swastikas on playground in Brooklyn area with many Jews

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is standing by the Palestinian protest leader and Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil after the White House said he will be rearrested and sent to North Africa.

Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, was asked about Khalil in a NewsNation interview on Wednesday. “It looks like he’ll go to Algeria,” said McLaughlin. “That’s what the thought is right now.”

Khalil, a legal permanent resident, was the first of several student protesters to be targeted for deportation by the Trump administration over their pro-Palestinian activism. He was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria and holds Algerian citizenship.

McLaughlin warned other green card and visa holders that Khalil’s fate was a “reminder,” saying, “You are a guest in this country — act like it.”

Mamdani said in a press conference on Thursday that Khalil is a “New Yorker” who “should remain in New York City.” He added that the deportation threat was “part of a larger attack on the freedom of speech that is especially pronounced when it comes to the use of that speech to stand up for Palestinian human rights.”