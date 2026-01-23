2 teens arrested for painting 73 swastikas on playground in Brooklyn area with many Jews

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🎙 Mamdani defends Mahmoud Khalil, facing deportation to Algeria
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is standing by the Palestinian protest leader and Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil after the White House said he will be rearrested and sent to North Africa.
Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, was asked about Khalil in a NewsNation interview on Wednesday. “It looks like he’ll go to Algeria,” said McLaughlin. “That’s what the thought is right now.”
Khalil, a legal permanent resident, was the first of several student protesters to be targeted for deportation by the Trump administration over their pro-Palestinian activism. He was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria and holds Algerian citizenship.
McLaughlin warned other green card and visa holders that Khalil’s fate was a “reminder,” saying, “You are a guest in this country — act like it.”
Mamdani said in a press conference on Thursday that Khalil is a “New Yorker” who “should remain in New York City.” He added that the deportation threat was “part of a larger attack on the freedom of speech that is especially pronounced when it comes to the use of that speech to stand up for Palestinian human rights.”
Khail was detained for several months before a federal judge ordered his release in June, but an appeals court reversed that decision on Jan. 15, opening the door to his rearrest.
🚨 2 teens arrested for playground swastikas
The NYPD arrested two 15-year-old boys suspected of spraying dozens of swastikas on a playground in a heavily Jewish Brooklyn neighborhood. They were charged with aggravated harassment and criminal mischief as a hate crime.
Police said that 16 swastikas were found at Gravesend Park on Tuesday, followed by 57 on Wednesday. Photos from the scene also showed graffiti of the name “Adolf Hitler.”
The park was visited by Julie Menin, the first Jewish leader of the City Council, along with other community leaders on Thursday.
Menin called the graffiti “disgusting, deplorable and unconscionable.” She has announced a package of bills to address antisemitism, which she said the council will introduce next week with a vote scheduled for Feb. 12.
Mamdani, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other city and state leaders have also condemned the vandalism.
🗳 From the campaign trail
Our reporter Joe Strauss was on hand Thursday night at a West Side Democrats forum for candidates running to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler, whose Manhattan district is one of the most Jewish in the country. Seven candidates made their case for the group’s endorsement.
Candidate Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s “half-Jewish” grandson, emphasized protecting synagogue worshippers. Schlossberg said he plans to double funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which he said “funds a lot of the security provisions at houses of worship around the district.”
The program, which Jewish groups have successfully lobbied to expand over time, has recently experienced turmoil amid federal budget freezes and new terms that some synagogues say conflict with their values.
Synagogue security has come under scrutiny after recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations around synagogues hosting events that promoted immigration to Israel and real estate sales there.
“We’ve seen the rise in antisemitism here, and the demonstrations at synagogues and around houses of worship here,” said Schlossberg. “All that is to say that I think public safety is very important, and I tried to reflect that by having that be one of the first plans I released.”
🎶 Culture corner
The Met Live is showing a cinema version of “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay,” a World War II opera about a Jew who escapes Prague to live with his cousin in Brooklyn, on Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.
The Metropolitan Opera debuted the live version last year, based on a 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Jewish author Michael Chabon.
🥯 Jewish biz report
Have you ever stopped into Canal Rubber, a Jewish family-owned rubber and industrialized foam shop on Canal Street? Check out this business that has been a Lower Manhattan staple since 1954.
It’s NYC Restaurant Week until Feb. 12! Check out some Jewish restaurants that are participating this year, including Liebman’s Deli in the Bronx and Motek, a new outpost of the popular Miami restaurant.