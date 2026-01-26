Meet Morris Katz, the ‘Woody Allen-watching, Philip Roth-reading, Bob Dylan-listening’ strategist behind Mamdani’s rise

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Katz supports Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian advocacy. His own views on Israel grew increasingly critical as he came of age, he told Haaretz , with AIPAC’s role in electoral politics becoming the “main accelerator that radicalized” him.

His grandfather, Harry Jay Katz, was a media fixture in Philadelphia. At his funeral, when Katz was 14, the grandson earned laughs throughout the synagogue with an anecdote about how the elder Katz used him to pick up strangers.

Katz’s great-grandfather built a prosperous hosiery business and created a family crest to prove that Jews could have one — a crest that Katz now has tattooed on his arm.

The strategist grew up as a “Woody Allen-watching, Philip Roth-reading, Bob Dylan-listening occasional truant who dreamed of becoming a screenwriter,” according to the Times, before he became a key liaison between Mamdani and Jewish leaders. He joined Mamdani in a recent meeting with Steven Spielberg.

Morris Katz, the 26-year-old political strategist who shot to stardom as Mamdani’s right-hand man, has a rich Jewish lineage, reported The New York Times .

Zohran Mamdani earned praise for his handling of the weekend’s snowstorm, including from Jewish residents.

Rabbi Moishe Indig, a leader of the Satmar Hasidic faction who endorsed Mamdani during his campaign, applauded the mayor for helping people shovel out a car in a heavily Hasidic part of Brooklyn.

“Not a photo op — a shovel,” Indig said on X, posting a vide of Mamdani. “NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is out on Myrtle & T[h]roop in Williamsburg, helping neighbors dig out cars and clear snow during the snowstorm.”

The United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn also said that Mamdani showed “hand on leadership” and thanked him for “being out on the streets ensuring that the city is moving.”

Mamdani’s technique sparked debate online, with one X user saying he ”shovels snow like he’s putting dirt on a coffin at a Jewish funeral.”